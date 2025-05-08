Spotify just got a whole heap of new features to make music listening more personal

Quick Summary Spotify has added a collection of new features for Premium users, including a refreshed Hide button and a new Snooze function. They've already started rolling out, so you may need to update your phone's app.

Entertainment apps are always adding new features, and that applies whether you're talking about music or TV streaming services.

The fierce competition in the streaming world is good for us as listeners and viewers because as those services compete, we get more and more from them to entice us to stay with a particular platform.

With that in mind, Spotify is the latest to add a new collection of features for Premium users, designed to deliver "tools for seamless discovery, intuitive playlist curation, and a uniquely personal listening experience".

What new features are coming to Spotify Premium?

The streaming platform has announced on its newsroom that it has started to roll out a new suite of features to give you more control over your listening and discovery.

The three lines in the bottom of the Now Playing view – Queue – has been upgraded to offer controls including Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat and Sleep Timer.

Spotify will also recommend songs for when your queued-up tracks end, which you can decide if they make it onto your queue or not, and there's also an updated Hide button as well as a new Snooze feature.

If you hear a track you don't like, you can tap the tweaked Hide button and the track will be hidden from the playlist you are listening to across all your devices.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 30-day Snooze feature meanwhile, allows you to take a break from a song by temporarily removing a track from your recommendations for a month. Mobile playlist management tools have also been improved, with Add, Sort and Edit now at the top and you can also now use the Liked Songs track list to build playlists.

Elsewhere, the new features now include the ability to tap the Create button “+” in the bottom right of the Spotify mobile app, to quickly create a playlist, collaborate with friends, and join a Blend.

Spotify's new features started rolling out to Premium users as of yesterday (7 May) so check to make sure your Spotify app is up to date and if not, get updating so you can get the latest tricks.