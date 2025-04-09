Spotify Premium to remain ad-free, despite rumours

Quick Summary Spotify has taken to X to reassure Premium users that adverts won't be introduced to the tier. Never say never, but for now, Spotify Premium users shouldn't hear adverts in the foreseeable future despite what rumours have been suggesting.

There are multiple subscription services out there, from video streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, to music streaming services like Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

Many have a couple of different tiers too, with most offering a free or cheaper monthly payment option for those happy to have a couple of adverts interrupt their listening or watching experience, while the more expensive tiers usually allow for an ad-free experience.

Spotify is one such service, with its free option reducing the features available, and throwing in adverts, while Spotify Premium offers access to all features and is supposed to be an ad-free experience. Over the last couple of months, that hasn't quite been the case though after a bug saw some Spotify Premium users hearing ads that they weren't supposed to.

This led to a couple of rumours suggesting Spotify Premium might too be going down the advert route, despite its "Premium" name and premium price tag. Those rumours have now been put to bed though after Spotify took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address the speculation.

In the post, Spotify said: "There is a rumor circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening. This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free".

Of course, the music streaming platform was careful not to say "ever" anywhere in the post, but for now at least, it looks like Spotify Premium will remain free from ad interruptions.

What do you get with Spotify Premium?

Along with ad-free listening, the Spotify Premium plan allows you to download music to listen offline and play songs in any order you choose. You can also queue songs in a listening queue. If you opt for the Spotify free plan, you can only listen to songs on shuffle, reducing the control you have of what you are listening to, and you also can't download songs to listen to when you aren't connected to the internet.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Spotify Premium plan costs £11.99 a month for an Individual plan. There is a Spotify Premium Student plan that costs £5.99 a month however, while a Duo plan costs £16.99 a month and a Family plan for up to six users costs £19.99 a month.