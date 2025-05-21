Strava just wiped 4.45 million cheaters off its leaderboards

Strava has been on a roll this year, and the app’s latest round of updates shows the company isn’t slowing down.

Hot on the heels of its Athlete Intelligence feature update, Quick Edit tools, and the acquisition of Runna, Strava has now unveiled a suite of new updates that blend smarter routing, richer maps, and improved leaderboard integrity for its subscribers.

Designed to help users “train better, explore more, and compete fairly,” the new features land just in time for summer and continue Strava’s push to make its platform as essential on the road or trail as it is in your post-workout scroll.

(Image credit: Strava)

Subscribers now have access to an upgraded Routes experience in the Maps tab.

Tapping into Strava’s Global Heatmap and layered with AI, the feature suggests better, more intuitive routes that reflect how locals actually move.

You can start from your current location or drop a pin somewhere new and get options that feel less like guesswork and more like local wisdom.

The new Point-to-Point Routing, coming in July, builds on this. Pick two points, and Strava will serve up the most efficient route for your activity type, again powered by the heatmap and fresh AI.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tappable Points of Interest is coming sooner (next month, in fact). Tap a café, trailhead, or viewpoint on the map and instantly generate a route that includes it.

Even better, you’ll see real community-shared photos, elevation data, distance and estimated arrival time, making it easier than ever to build in meaningful pitstops.

Cleaning up the leaderboard, one KOM at a time

Strava is also doubling down on fairness with updates that aim to keep leaderboards honest.

In February, the company quietly introduced a machine learning model that flags activities uploaded under the wrong sport type (like car rides accidentally – or not so accidentally – logged as bike rides).

That system has now removed more than 4.45 million dodgy entries, helping to rightfully return KOM and QOM crowns to actual athletes.

(Image credit: Strava)

On top of that, Live Segments just got a major boost.

Strava has doubled the number of popular live segments users can see in real time, making it easier to chase PRs with more accurate, competitive feedback mid-effort.

Subscribers also get extra comparison tools during their segment attempts, including side-by-side metrics and progress screens.

With this latest update, Strava continues to evolve from a social workout tracker into a robust training and exploration platform.

This follows the launch of Athlete Intelligence, which uses AI to surface personalised post-workout insights, and Quick Edit, a handy tool for tidying up uploads before they go live.

And with Runna now under the Strava umbrella, the brand has made it clear that structured training and community-powered discovery are at the heart of its strategy.

You can sign up for Strava for free (although some features are only available for paid members).