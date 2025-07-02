Strava and Runna now offer a joint subscription and it’s cheaper than buying one pair of running shoes

When Strava acquired training app Runna back in April, both companies stated they had no plans to integrate Runna into Strava, but hinted that a joint subscription model could be on the horizon.

Just two months later, that vision has become a reality.

The newly launched Strava + Runna subscription bundle gives runners access to both platforms, offering up to 60% savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.

It’s available now in all 180+ markets where Strava and Runna currently operate, and while Runna is still English-only, plans are in place for localisation in the future.

Building something bigger

This move follows a string of strategic acquisitions by Strava aimed at transforming it from a social fitness app into a full-stack training ecosystem.

Alongside Runna, Strava also recently acquired Breakaway, a cycling-focused performance platform.

With two specialist apps now under its wing, it's not hard to imagine a “Strava mega bundle” in the works, offering custom training, insights, and motivation across both running and cycling.

(Image credit: Strava)

In our exclusive post-acquisition interview, Strava CEO Michael Martin and Runna CEO Dom Maskell told T3 the goal was to help more athletes stay consistent, train smarter, and reach their goals.

The new bundle does exactly that, combining Runna’s adaptive training plans and coaching expertise with Strava’s route-building tools, leaderboards, segments, and social accountability.

Strava highlights the main benefit of the joint membership as getting a personalised, coach-backed training plan with Runna, with every run tracked and celebrated on Strava.

The summer switch-up

The timing of this launch, in the midst of the summer training season, seems calculated to capture runners looking to get back on track or start training for autumn marathons and spring half-marathons.

While the two apps remain separate for now, it’s clear that Strava is laying the groundwork for a more integrated, personalised experience, and bringing coaching and community together in a way that very few platforms currently can.

As the competitive training app landscape heats up, Strava’s new bundle could set a precedent.

The bundle is only available as an annual plan for $149.99/ £119.99/ AU$199.99 per year and can be purchased directly through the Strava app or website.