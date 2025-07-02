Strava and Runna now offer a joint subscription and it’s cheaper than buying one pair of running shoes
Two months after acquiring Runna, Strava is rolling out its first joint membership
When Strava acquired training app Runna back in April, both companies stated they had no plans to integrate Runna into Strava, but hinted that a joint subscription model could be on the horizon.
Just two months later, that vision has become a reality.
The newly launched Strava + Runna subscription bundle gives runners access to both platforms, offering up to 60% savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.
It’s available now in all 180+ markets where Strava and Runna currently operate, and while Runna is still English-only, plans are in place for localisation in the future.
Building something bigger
This move follows a string of strategic acquisitions by Strava aimed at transforming it from a social fitness app into a full-stack training ecosystem.
Alongside Runna, Strava also recently acquired Breakaway, a cycling-focused performance platform.
With two specialist apps now under its wing, it's not hard to imagine a “Strava mega bundle” in the works, offering custom training, insights, and motivation across both running and cycling.
In our exclusive post-acquisition interview, Strava CEO Michael Martin and Runna CEO Dom Maskell told T3 the goal was to help more athletes stay consistent, train smarter, and reach their goals.
The new bundle does exactly that, combining Runna’s adaptive training plans and coaching expertise with Strava’s route-building tools, leaderboards, segments, and social accountability.
Strava highlights the main benefit of the joint membership as getting a personalised, coach-backed training plan with Runna, with every run tracked and celebrated on Strava.
The summer switch-up
The timing of this launch, in the midst of the summer training season, seems calculated to capture runners looking to get back on track or start training for autumn marathons and spring half-marathons.
While the two apps remain separate for now, it’s clear that Strava is laying the groundwork for a more integrated, personalised experience, and bringing coaching and community together in a way that very few platforms currently can.
As the competitive training app landscape heats up, Strava’s new bundle could set a precedent.
The bundle is only available as an annual plan for $149.99/ £119.99/ AU$199.99 per year and can be purchased directly through the Strava app or website.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
