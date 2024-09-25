You’re sharing your workouts all wrong – Strava’s Quick Edit can fix that

Let’s start with the obvious: Strava isn’t just about tracking your activity anymore – it’s about how you present it.
As Keira D’Amato, a pro marathon runner, puts it, changing the activity title is a way to inject personality into the raw data.
Until now, doing just that required a few steps, which was (evidently) too much for most folks using Strava.
That all changed with Quick Edit, the latest tool in Strava’s ever-growing kit for customising your workouts – and no, it's not just another minor tweak.
The feature was unveiled back in May 2024 at Camp Strava, a playground for all things active (and digital).
Strava athletes have already been treated to new features like Dark Mode, the Family Plan, and Athlete Intelligence, but Quick Edit is here to make your post-workout reflections faster and smoother than ever.
With Quick Edit, Strava gives you the ability to tweak how your followers experience your triumphs.
With just two taps, you can tweak the visibility of your workout, whether it's just for you, your followers, or the whole Strava community.
You can hide sensitive data (like your pace if that wasn’t your fastest run) or even make the entire route disappear from prying eyes.
Photos and videos? Those can now be added with ease, giving your achievements some visual flair.
Feeling proud of a specific climb or just how scenic the morning mist was? Slap on a photo to show it off.
Not convinced you need the new feature? Here’s a fun fact for you: titled activities are nearly four times more likely to get kudos than those left with generic labels like “Morning Run.”
In a world where “likes” are the new applause, Quick Edit makes sure your efforts get the appreciation they deserve.
For those who like to get even more detailed, there’s the Advanced Edit option, allowing users to make deeper changes to their activity, from selecting specific gear to adjusting the sport type or adding private notes.
Next time you’re out there, climbing hills, sprinting trails, or surviving another boot camp, remember: Quick Edit will be waiting, ready to help you tell your story in the best light – or at least help you cover up the less-than-glorious details. Sign up for Strava for free here.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
