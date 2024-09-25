You’re sharing your workouts all wrong – Strava’s Quick Edit can fix that

Let’s start with the obvious: Strava isn’t just about tracking your activity anymore – it’s about how you present it.

As Keira D’Amato, a pro marathon runner, puts it, changing the activity title is a way to inject personality into the raw data.

Until now, doing just that required a few steps, which was (evidently) too much for most folks using Strava.

That all changed with Quick Edit, the latest tool in Strava’s ever-growing kit for customising your workouts – and no, it's not just another minor tweak.

The feature was unveiled back in May 2024 at Camp Strava, a playground for all things active (and digital).

Strava athletes have already been treated to new features like Dark Mode, the Family Plan, and Athlete Intelligence, but Quick Edit is here to make your post-workout reflections faster and smoother than ever.

With Quick Edit, Strava gives you the ability to tweak how your followers experience your triumphs.

(Image credit: Strava)

With just two taps, you can tweak the visibility of your workout, whether it's just for you, your followers, or the whole Strava community.

You can hide sensitive data (like your pace if that wasn’t your fastest run) or even make the entire route disappear from prying eyes.

Photos and videos? Those can now be added with ease, giving your achievements some visual flair.

Feeling proud of a specific climb or just how scenic the morning mist was? Slap on a photo to show it off.

Not convinced you need the new feature? Here’s a fun fact for you: titled activities are nearly four times more likely to get kudos than those left with generic labels like “Morning Run.”

In a world where “likes” are the new applause, Quick Edit makes sure your efforts get the appreciation they deserve.

For those who like to get even more detailed, there’s the Advanced Edit option, allowing users to make deeper changes to their activity, from selecting specific gear to adjusting the sport type or adding private notes.