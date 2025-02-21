Strava rolls out fresh updates to one of my favourite AI-powered features (and others)
Athlete Intelligence is out of beta and now includes more data evaluation
Strava announced a ton of feature updates last year, including the introduction of Dark Mode and Heatmaps, as well as some AI-powered upgrades to Strava Premium subscribers.
Athlete Intelligence is my firm favourite from the latter group; it provides an easy way to digest workout data. It's a fun feature that can help less experienced athletes understand what the charts and matrixes mean.
Thanks to the new update, Athlete Intelligence now also includes virtual run/ride data, power insights, and segment analysis on top of all the data provided before.
Strava says the decision was based on specific criteria, such as "similar similar positive feedback rates between run and ride activities and more accurate insights with fewer mistakes."
Another update, which affects all Strava users, is connected to AI Leaderboards. The brand claims that from now on, every activity uploaded to the platform is automatically analysed by its machine learning model, which looks at 57 different factors, like speed and acceleration.
If the system detects a vehicle, the activity is flagged, and you're prompted to crop it or make it private. Strava says they are also applying this same technology to prevent bike rides on run leaderboards and ebikes on ride leaderboards.
Smaller updates include the ability to share your Flyover directly to Instagram Stories or via a shareable link for other platforms, as well as progress comparison, which lets you compare past efforts side-by-side to track improvements and "help gauge progress towards personal milestones and race goals."
Strava is free to use, with an optional Premium subscription that unlocks more features and insights for athletes. Head over to Strava for more info on the updates.
