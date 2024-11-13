Strava's latest Heatmaps bring surprising new insights for nighttime and seasonal routes

Strava’s map just got smarter – and a little more adventurous! With two fresh features, Night and Weekly Heatmaps, the app now makes it easier for thrill-seekers and early risers alike to pick the best routes, whatever the hour or season.

These subscriber-only updates build on Strava’s popular Global Heatmap, serving up fresh intel for night owls, seasonal athletes, and anyone ready to hit the trails when the rest of the world is catching up on sleep.

Strava’s new Night Heatmap is designed for those who run, cycle, or hike between sunset and sunrise.

The feature shows you where other night owls are moving, so you can join the action with confidence and maybe even discover a new favourite route lit only by streetlights (and your resolve).

If you’re the type to switch up your routine with the seasons, the Weekly Heatmap has you covered.

By highlighting the hottest routes from the past week, this map adapts to changing weather, trail conditions, and spontaneous trail closures.

These new heatmaps are part of a year packed with Strava updates, all aimed at making your fitness journey a little easier (and a lot more fun).

Earlier in 2024 at Camp Strava , the company unveiled Quick Edit for seamless workout adjustments, Dark Mode to reduce screen glare during evening and early morning sessions, Athlete Intelligence powered by AI for on-the-spot insights, and a Family Plan to bring the whole household into the Strava fold.

To top it off, Strava’s map tools go beyond heatmaps with Suggested Routes, Custom Waypoints, and Offline Routes, giving subscribers all the flexibility to stay active whatever the conditions.

With Night and Weekly Heatmaps, Strava’s making route planning smarter, safer, and just plain cooler for all its subscribers.

You can sign up for Strava for free—membership prices from £4.58/ $6.67 per month.