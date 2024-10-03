Strava’s new AI-powered feature turns your workout data into instant insights

Strava, everyone’s favourite platform to exchange kudos, has today launched a new AI-powered feature called Athlete Intelligence.

Announced at Camp Strava 2024 and now available as a public beta for subscribers, Athlete Intelligence promises to simplify how athletes of all levels interpret their performance data, turning complex metrics into clear, actionable insights.

This new feature is designed to analyse workout data from devices like triathlon watches and smartwatches , offering users personalised feedback in a way that’s easier to understand.

Athlete Intelligence presents your activity data in a conversational format, making it more intuitive to follow your performance.

Strava has designed the feature to cater to all users, offering personalised feedback that adapts based on your recent activity history.

Matt Salazar, Strava’s Chief Product Officer, emphasised the community's role in shaping this feature, saying, “Today’s beta of Athlete Intelligence integrates feedback from the private beta and offers a considerably different experience with deeper context and analysis.”

Once a workout is uploaded, Athlete Intelligence goes to work immediately, summarising key performance data points such as pace, heart rate, elevation, and Strava’s proprietary metric, Relative Effort.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The feature identifies trends in your data over a 30-day period, detecting improvements and milestones like your fastest pace, longest distance, or biggest climb.

The main goal of Athlete Intelligence is to help users make sense of their workout stats, offering insights on how much time was spent in specific heart rate or pace zones, and providing guidance on how to improve speed, endurance, or stamina.

Beyond the data analysis, Athlete Intelligence also delivers motivational boosts by highlighting personal bests and achievements.

Strava’s Athlete Intelligence is available today in 14 languages as a public beta for subscribers.