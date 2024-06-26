Yes, it's here: Dark Mode is finally available to all Strava users

Just over a month ago, Strava announced a ton of feature updates coming to the popular training platform, but we had to wait until today for the most requested feature to become available to the masses.

Yes, people, Dark Mode is finally available to all!

As you might recall, the fitness giant unveiled an array of cutting-edge features at Camp Strava 2024, designed to elevate your workout experience.

Leading the charge are AI-driven route recommendations, training insights, and leaderboard cleanup. Another notable update is that Segments can now also get the official verified badge.

Strava also introduced more female-centric features, including Night Heatmaps and Quick Edit, ensuring a sense of safety when exercising outdoors, especially after dark.

Of course, the pièce de résistance of all new features is the Dark Mode, which aims to enhance the in-app experience by reducing eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience suitable for both daytime and nighttime activities.

To enable Strava's dark mode, you must first ensure you have the latest version of the Strava app installed.

Navigate to the “You” tab and tap on the settings icon located at the top right corner of the screen. In the “Preferences” section, select “Appearance” and then choose your preferred option: Default, which matches your mobile device's setting, Light mode, or Dark mode.

You can customise your experience by selecting from options such as "Always Dark," "Always Light," or syncing with their device settings, offering greater flexibility and personalisation tailored to individual preferences.

For more info about the new features and to sign up for a free account, head over to Strava today.