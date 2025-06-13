Why your arms aren’t growing: 5 mistakes you’re probably making
Don't let these common mistakes hold back your gains
Big, defined arms are the goal for plenty of gym-goers. Yet, despite pumping out rep after rep of bicep curls and tricep pushdowns, you may still be left scratching your head and wondering why your arms just aren’t growing. But, don’t worry.
According to Exercise Scientist, Dr Mike Israetel, you’re not alone, as many people make the same mistakes when it comes to training arms. In his latest YouTube video he breaks down five of the most common arm training errors people make when trying to grow their guns, so you can stop wasting your time and start seeing some real results.
1. You’re being too strict with rep ranges
One of the most common questions people want the answer to is whether high-rep training or low-rep training builds muscle the best. “What that can end up doing is constraining people to one very small rep range, for example 8-12 for biceps and triceps,” says Dr Israetel. In reality, muscle growth can happen across a wide spectrum – anywhere between five to 30 reps. Dr Israetel's advice? Don’t get fixated on specific rep ranges, experiment with what works best for you, and be prepared to switch it up when things get stale.
2. You have a dedicated arm day
Having an ‘arm day’ where you train biceps and triceps together works for many people, but the belief that you have to train them in the same session is a myth, says Dr Israetel. In fact, he points out some potential downsides to doing so: “If your biceps are sufficiently pumped, it actually limits the range of motion on your triceps, which means they’re not getting as much of a high-load stretch,” he says. He also notes that triceps are a larger muscle group and generally take longer to recover than biceps. “So if you’re always trying to train them together, you’ll have to needlessly constrain the amount of effort or volume you do for triceps and needlessly do too much for biceps.”
3. You’re not getting that ‘deep stretch’
Dr Israetel actually says this is a “huge problem” and that “Not nearly enough people are going for a deep enough stretch on their biceps and triceps”. By this, he means that too many lifters aren’t moving their muscles through their full range of motion and, instead, favouring partial reps, which may be hindering muscle and strength gains. He recommends exercises that emphasise the stretch phase of the lift, like lying dumbbell curls for biceps, and skullcrushers for the triceps.
4. Ignoring the forearms
Despite forearms being part of our arms, many of us barely give them a second though, and Dr Israetel says it's a rookie error. “For whatever size your upper arm is, a bigger forearm will almost always make the overall look better,” he says. The good news? You don’t need to go overboard here. Just three to six sets of a forearm exercise, a couple of times a week, is enough to make a noticeable difference.
You’re not training your arms enough
If you’ve only been training your arms once a week consistently for the past few months and haven’t spotted any changes, that might be exactly why – you’re simply not training them enough. “These are small muscles, they do not take one week to recover,” Dr Israetel says. They can handle more frequent sessions than you think. Two times a week minimum is Dr Israetel's recommendation, or three to four times a week – only if you can recover.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I tried the at-home Pilates reformer that rivals studio classes, and it didn’t disappoint
The FOLD reformer has become popular for its elegant design and premium features
-
Sports scientist says this 3-move core workout “builds abs of steel” – I did it for a month and here's what happened
Rock solid?
-
5 best quad exercises, backed by an exercise scientist
Build quads that pop with these highly effective exercises
-
11 best bodyweight exercises for adding muscle size and power to your upper body
Fill out your shirt from all angles with these home-friendly exercises
-
Beetroot juice – the key to better workout performance? A new study reveals surprising benefits
Looks like they do more than make your summer salad taste good
-
I tried Primal’s Personal Series HIIT Bench and it might just be the best investment for your home gym setup
This adjustable weight bench and 40kg dumbbell duo is your all-in-one strength training solution
-
Why high-rep training might be the fastest way to build muscle
Go for the burn and max out your sets
-
4 PT-approved exercises to boost lower back strength and mobility
Want a strong, stable lower back? Do these four exercises