Hard to grow pecs? This 5-move workout delivers maximum chest growth

A proud-looking chest is a top priority for many guys – it adds instant size and shape to your upper body, giving it a broader, more powerful look. However, if you’ve been struggling to see any growth, this five-move ‘bullet-proof chest workout’ from Physical Therapist and Strength Coach, Jeff Cavaliere, is what you need. His science-backed routine that won’t just help fill out the front of your t-shirt, but also builds strength and longevity at the same time.

Now, there are lots of reasons why your chest may not be growing . However, something which Cavaliere really emphasises is doing a proper warm-up – and no, 10 minutes on the bike won’t cut it. A dynamic warm-up gets blood flowing to the working muscles and improves joint mobility, both of which can improve your lifts – and better lifts mean more gains, right? Plus, not forgetting, it can reduce the likelihood of injury too.

Gym Exercises Ranked (BEST TO WORST!) - YouTube Watch On

To warm up efficiently for this workout, Cavaliere recommends doing 1-2 sets of deficit push-ups; lowering for three seconds, pausing for three, then push up for three – stop just before failure, and you should be ready to go! For the main workout, grab some dumbbells or head to a barbell and bench, then move to a dip station and cable machines. Rest 90–150 seconds between exercises. Here's the workout:

Barbell/or dumbbell chest press 3 sets 5-8 reps

Incline dumbbell chest press 3 sets 10-12 reps

1.5 dips 2-3 sets to failure

Cable crossovers 1-2 sets 10-12 reps

Banded pull-aparts 2-3 sets 10-15 reps

