Hard to grow pecs? This 5-move workout delivers maximum chest growth
If you're struggling to grow your chest at the gym, this is the workout you need
A proud-looking chest is a top priority for many guys – it adds instant size and shape to your upper body, giving it a broader, more powerful look. However, if you’ve been struggling to see any growth, this five-move ‘bullet-proof chest workout’ from Physical Therapist and Strength Coach, Jeff Cavaliere, is what you need. His science-backed routine that won’t just help fill out the front of your t-shirt, but also builds strength and longevity at the same time.
Now, there are lots of reasons why your chest may not be growing. However, something which Cavaliere really emphasises is doing a proper warm-up – and no, 10 minutes on the bike won’t cut it. A dynamic warm-up gets blood flowing to the working muscles and improves joint mobility, both of which can improve your lifts – and better lifts mean more gains, right? Plus, not forgetting, it can reduce the likelihood of injury too.
To warm up efficiently for this workout, Cavaliere recommends doing 1-2 sets of deficit push-ups; lowering for three seconds, pausing for three, then push up for three – stop just before failure, and you should be ready to go! For the main workout, grab some dumbbells or head to a barbell and bench, then move to a dip station and cable machines. Rest 90–150 seconds between exercises. Here's the workout:
- Barbell/or dumbbell chest press 3 sets 5-8 reps
- Incline dumbbell chest press 3 sets 10-12 reps
- 1.5 dips 2-3 sets to failure
- Cable crossovers 1-2 sets 10-12 reps
- Banded pull-aparts 2-3 sets 10-15 reps
If you’re looking to turn this into a full chest and triceps session, try this quick seven-minute tricep circuit you can tack onto the end – perfect if you’ve got a few extra minutes. Alternatively, if you aren’t heading to the gym and need a chest workout that you can do from home, then here’s a simple – but very effective – four-move bodyweight workout
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
