Build bigger, stronger triceps at home with this 7-minute dumbbell workout

Seen as your triceps make up two-thirds of your arm, if your goal is to get bigger guns then you need to give them some attention. This quick-fire tricep session simply requires a pair of dumbbells and is ideal for either doing as a standalone workout during those days you don't have time for a full-blown gym sesh, or adding onto the end of a chest or shoulder workout.

As time is of the essence, this workout takes the formation of a circuit. Circuit training is great for those days when you need to smash through a series of exercises in a short space of time. Studies have shown that resistance circuit training can help build muscle lean muscle, due to the ongoing tension your muscles are under, as well as burn fat. However, the short rest periods will also cause your heart rate to rise, so you've got a bit of a cardio workout in there too, which is ideal if you've been sat at a desk all day.

7-minute tricep workout

This workout is part of the Centr's new '28 Days of Arms programme, which consists of quick-fire strength workouts that can slide seamlessly into your everyday routine. It's split into three different circuits, and you’ll perform each exercise for 35 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, and then rest for 20 seconds between each circuit. As tempting as it may be to opt for heavy dumbbells, we suggest opting for light to medium weights instead. The short rest periods are going to test your muscle endurance, anything too heavy and you'll blow out before you begin! Here's your workout:

Circuit 1

Overhead tricep extensions

Military press

Floor-based tricep dips (perform these with your hands on your dumbbells for extra range of motion)

Circuit 2

Tricep kickbacks

Front raise to lateral raise, back to centre and lower

Partial tircep dips

Circuit 3

Floor skullcrushers

Kneeling hammer curls

Tricep dips with straight legs

Now that you've worked your triceps, don't forget to work the biceps too for overall dimension. This quick-fire workout is perfect for adding to the end of your tricep workout as it'll blow up your biceps in just five minutes. Alternatively, if you fancy doing a complete push session, here's a 15-minute chest and shoulder workout that you do straight after.