Pump up your biceps in five minutes with this five-move dumbbell workout

Who doesn’t love a good’ol bicep pump? Even if we should train for more than just aesthetics, sometimes you just want a workout that’ll leave your arms popping out your t-shirt sleeves. This five-move workout from Chris Hemsworth’s fitness trainer, Luke Zocchi, promises just that and it’ll only take you five minutes, so it's the perfect finisher or standalone workout for those days you’re pressed for time.

Strong biceps offer more benefits than simply 'looking good' though. Despite this muscle being smaller than its much larger neighbour, the triceps, strong biceps help with everyday tasks, such as lifting and carry items, as well as aiding shoulder stability. Plus, bigger biceps can also help you succeed with other upper body endeavors, like improving your pull ups and bent-over rows.

(Image credit: Centr)

This workout from Luke is part of Centr's new '28 Days of Arms' programme, the fitness app founded by Chris Hemsworth. It focuses on two of the most popular bicep exercises: bicep curls and hammer curls; so we hope you like those. For this workout you’ll work for mostly 30 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest. As it's quite high-intensity, opt for a pair of medium-weight dumbbells and avoid anything too heavy. Adjustable dumbbells are quite handy here, as they allow you to easily switch between weights if the exercise becomes too easy/or hard. Have your gym water bottle nearby to sip on during your rest periods and wear workout shoes (you’ll regret it if you drop those dumbbells). Here’s your workout:

30 seconds on, 20 seconds rest

Bicep curls

Alternating bice curls

40 seconds on, 20 seconds rest

Single-arm bicep curl into a regular bicep curl (using both arms)

30 seconds on, 20 seconds rest

Hammer curl

Alternating hammer curl

40 seconds on, 20 seconds rest

Single-arm hammer curl into a regular hammer curl (using both arms)

If you do feel like you've got a bit more time on your hands and want to make this workout a little longer, why not give this three-move back workout a go next? Then you would have completed a mini push session. If you're keen to focus on the biceps a little more though, then this five-move dumbbell workout, which is made up of a giant set, also promises a decent pump.