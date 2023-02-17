2 dumbbells and 5 exercises are all you need to build big biceps at home

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

🎵 Who wants big arms? WE WANT BIG ARMS! 🎵 Even if they don't admit it, most men wouldn't mind having bigger arms, big biceps in particular. As small as it might be compared to other muscles, the biceps is very visible not just to you but also others, so many are drawn to working on this area of their bodies. This 5-move biceps workout is an excellent finisher or can be used as a standalone pump workout before hitting the beach.

The biceps is more than just an accessory muscle, though. A strong biceps can help you perform everyday tasks easier, not to mention specific exercises such as pull-ups, barbell/dumbbell rows, etc. Given its position, weak biceps are prone to injuries, so even if you aren't planning on growing arms as big as Chris Hemsworth or Henry Cavill, it's worth spending some time strengthening your upper arm.

A post shared by Jay The Grind (@jaythegrind) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The only thing you need to complete this biceps workout is a pair of dumbbells, and if you haven't got one, check out T3's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides. ⁣Focus on slow, controlled movements; when performing the exercises, imagine your biceps contracting and releasing (more on this topic: what's the mind-muscle connection?). This is meant to be a giant set, so try doing all five exercises in a row with minimal rest in between the movements (around 20 seconds)⁣⁣. T⁣ake 60-90 seconds of rest after each round.⁣⁣ ⁣Try doing four sets⁣⁣. The exercises are as follows:

Single squeeze hammer curl (10⁣ reps)

Hammer to outer curls (8 reps)

1.5 curls (6 reps)

Cheat curls (4 reps, heavy weight if possible⁣/available)

Iso hold (20-sec hold )

Do you want to know how to get big arms fast? Well, you can't, at least not instantly. However, there are plenty of different workouts you can try to target the muscles in your upper arm from different angles. Here are the best biceps and triceps home exercises and workout tips to get you started. You must also read a dumbbell expert's best home workout tips for quicker growth. For something less intense, try the best arm exercises for beginners.