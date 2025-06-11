Is the Cuban press the most overlooked exercise for building bigger and healthier shoulders?

If you’re skipping the Cuban press in your upper-body routine, you’re missing a trick. This underrated move not only helps you build stronger, more defined shoulders, but it also improves mobility and stability, two essential ingredients for staying injury-free in and out of the gym.

"The Cuban Press mainly hits the rotator cuff, plus the rear and side delts," says Jack Claxton, Level 3 Personal Trainer and Personal Training Ambassador at David Lloyd Clubs. "It also gets the traps involved, making it great for shoulder strength and health overall." Here’s everything you need to know about this shoulder exercise.

What is the Cuban Press?

To do the move, begin by holding a pair of dumbbells with an overhand grip in front of your thighs. Lift your elbows up and out to the sides, stopping when they reach shoulder height (it should feel similar to an upright row). At the top, rotate your arms so the dumbbells move into a front-facing press position with your elbows tucked underneath. From there, press the dumbbells overhead (see also: how to do the overhead press) until your arms are fully extended. Then reverse the movement with control, bringing the dumbbells back down to your sides.

Benefits of the Cuban Press

Helps with posture

The Cuban Press fires up the often-neglected muscles at the back of your shoulders, pulling everything into better alignment. “It strengthens the rear deltoids, which are key for keeping your shoulders in the right position and helping you stand taller,” says Jack.

Improves stability

By targeting the smaller stabilising muscles around the shoulder joint, this move builds strength where it counts. “It switches on those little muscles that usually get missed,” Jack explains. A strong rotator cuff helps reduce the risk of injury and improves overall shoulder control and function.

Time-efficient

“The exercise combines several movements in one, so it saves time and gets a lot done,” says Jack. Think: an upright row (great for lateral delts), shoulder external rotation (to hit the infraspinatus and teres minor), and a shoulder press (to finish off the delts). Three moves in one efficient lift. ⁣⁣

How to get started

Cuban Press - YouTube Watch On

Choose your weapon. You can do the Cuban press with a barbell, resistance band or dumbbells, “but I prefer dumbbells,” says Jack. “You tend to get more range of movement that way, whilst forcing the shoulders to work independently.”

Not sure what weight to use? Adjustable dumbbells are a smart option.

“Start with 2–3 sets of 10–12 reps using light weights, and build up as you master the movement,” Jack advises.

Beginner Cuban Press tips

Below, Jack shares his top form tips to get the most out of this awesome shoulder-strengthening move.

“Go light. This one’s all about control,” he says. “The angles are demanding on the shoulders, so it won’t take much weight to feel the effects.”

He also advises that you move slowly and steadily. “Rushing it takes away the benefits - think like a robot, ensuring to get that all-important shoulder rotation in, keeping it controlled and not just swinging those arms up.”

Another key cue? Keep your elbows high during the rotation to avoid straining your shoulder. Focus on moving intentionally and activating the smaller, stabilising muscles to build body awareness through the shoulder joint.

If it ever starts to feel stale, Jack suggests mixing it up by performing the move with your chest supported on an incline weight bench.

“This will help to reduce momentum.” He also suggests doing the move seated, “which supports the lower back and encourages more core engagement.”