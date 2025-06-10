Decathlon’s new festival season pledge lets you cash in your tent, but there’s a catch (obviously)

Decathlon isn't just busy rolling out innovative tents, it also wants to make sure you won't leave another tent at Glastonbury like you did every year in the past.

The outdoor retailer giant is back with its Summer Tent Pledge for 2025, but this time it’s bigger, better, and open to every Decathlon-brand tent, not just a few select models.

The idea is pretty simple: buy any Quechua or Simond tent between 9 June and 14 September, camp to your heart’s content, and when you’re done, return the tent to any Decathlon store.

In exchange, you’ll get the full value back on a Decathlon gift card, ready to spend on your next outdoor adventure.

It's a bold move aimed at tackling the issue of tent waste, where a single discarded tent can be as bad for the planet as throwing out 9,000 plastic straws.

But before you start dreaming of trading in a muddy wreck for free gear, there’s fine print to be aware of.

Decathlon has set clear conditions: your tent must be in resaleable condition, with no tears, burns, stains, or missing parts.

Basically, if it looks like it went three rounds at Download with a tornado, don’t expect a voucher.

Not every tent will make the cut

It's understandable that the brand doesn't just take back any old tent – Decathlon isn't a charity or a rental service.

The company says that the initiative is part of their wider push toward circularity, fuelling their Second Life programme, which gives returned gear a new home at an accessible price point.

It’s also a chance to make buying a quality tent feel less risky for first-timers and festival-goers who aren’t sure if they’ll need one again.

To boost awareness, Decathlon is also rolling out a clever Flag the Pledge social campaign.

Upcycled flags made from old tents will pop up at festivals and campsites around the UK, delivering a simple message: Don’t leave your tent behind.

Chris Allen, Decathlon UK's Sustainability Leader, summed it up best: "This is about driving systemic change and changing camping culture for the better."

We think it’s a smart initiative – it's good for your wallet, and even better for the planet, as long as you look after your tent.

