Is this the beginning of the end for double-wall tents?

If you’ve ever camped in a single-wall tent, you’ve probably woken up feeling like you’ve spent the night inside a steamed-up microwave.

That classic internal rainstorm – condensation – is the price we usually pay for ditching the double-wall design in favour of lighter, faster setups.

But now, Simond, the Chamonix-based mountain gear specialists, might have cracked the code with Condensless, a new multi-layered fabric designed to tackle condensation at the source.

The first backpacking tent to get the Condensless treatment is the MT900, a 1.5kg, two-person trekking shelter that comes with a minimalist one-pole setup, semi-freestanding frame, and enough headroom (100cm) to sit up in.

That’s all fairly standard ultralight fare – until you take a closer look at the shimmering, foil-like outer. This isn’t just for show.

What makes Condensless different? It’s not just that it’s waterproof and breathable – plenty of tent fabrics can claim that.

The real breakthrough lies in the way Simond has layered the material to outsmart condensation. Think breathable, waterproof coating that limits moisture build-up from inside the tent.

That’s supported by a durable polyester layer, giving the fabric enough strength to withstand rough use in exposed conditions.

Then there’s the clever bit: an inner aluminium film that helps regulate the tent wall temperature, keeping it above the dew point, the tipping point where condensation usually forms.

A final water-repellent treatment on the outer face stops rain and damp air from soaking in.

In plain English, the tent walls stay warmer, so less water condenses inside.

(Image credit: Simond)

In lab tests and real-world bivvy trials, Simond’s field testers reported 72% condensation-free nights. Compare that to standard tent fabrics, which came in at a measly 6%.

It’s not just the material that’s clever. The MT900 packs down to just 5L (39 x 12 x 12cm), and the Y-pole design makes it quick to pitch, especially appealing when the weather turns or energy levels dip.

There are dual doors, integrated side pockets, mesh panelling for airflow, and a stable structure that holds firm in wind tunnel tests up to 70km/h.

With 5,000mm waterproofing on the outer and 3,000mm on the groundsheet, the MT900 is built to take on proper mountain conditions.

For now, Condensless is launching with a single model, but Simond says it’s already expanding the fabric into other tents.

If those 72% dry-night stats hold up across broader conditions – think damp UK trails, humid jungle camps, or alpine treks – we might be witnessing the start of a real shift in tent design.

Lightweight hikers and climbers, take note: the double-wall may not be dead, but it’s got serious competition.

The Simond MT900 Condensless 2-person tent is available now at Decathlon for €370/ £350 (approx. $466/AU$ 729.61).