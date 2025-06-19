The future of wild camping? Primus unveils 58g pocket stove with serious power

Whether you’re hiking long trails, wild camping in the hills or bikepacking off-grid, there’s a real shift towards packing less and doing more.

The latest gas stove from Primus, the Micron III, rides the waves of the ultralight movement and weighs just 58g but delivers the kind of flame power you’d expect from a much larger unit.

In fact, the Micron III is the lightest stove the brand has ever made, a tiny, foldable burner designed to give solo backpacking adventurers or minimalist duos everything they need to cook up a meal on the trail.

Small enough to disappear, powerful enough to deliver

Despite folding down to just 62mm x 46mm, the Micron III kicks out a 2600W flame, capable of boiling a litre of water in under four minutes.

It’s also designed for a no-fuss setup, with a screw-on interface that’s ready to go as soon as you are.

Built with a lightweight aluminium valve and fold-out pot supports, it’s versatile enough to handle anything from solo brews to trail meals for two.

A large control valve makes flame adjustments easy, even with gloves on, and its wind-resistant design helps it perform in unpredictable weather, something any wild camper will appreciate.

A new kind of camping companion

According to the company, the Micron III is a reflection of how outdoor habits are changing, especially among younger adventurers who value self-sufficiency, speed and simplicity.

With trends like fastpacking and lightweight wild camping on the rise, compact, reliable gear like this is becoming essential.

“The Micron III is a significant milestone for Primus,” says Neil Yoxall, UK & Ireland Sales Manager. “We’re seeing a return to simpler, more self-sufficient adventures.”

At £60 (~$80.62/ AU$ 124.55), the Primus Micron III offers an exciting new option for anyone who wants to strip back their kit without sacrificing quality.

It may be tiny, but it’s built on over a century of stove-making experience, and it stoves shows.

If your summer plans involve campfire coffee, trail pasta, or just escaping the city with a stove in your pocket, this one’s worth a closer look.

Head over to Primus for more info.