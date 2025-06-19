The future of wild camping? Primus unveils 58g pocket stove with serious power
Primus is betting on a fast-and-light future with its tiniest, mightiest stove yet
Whether you’re hiking long trails, wild camping in the hills or bikepacking off-grid, there’s a real shift towards packing less and doing more.
The latest gas stove from Primus, the Micron III, rides the waves of the ultralight movement and weighs just 58g but delivers the kind of flame power you’d expect from a much larger unit.
In fact, the Micron III is the lightest stove the brand has ever made, a tiny, foldable burner designed to give solo backpacking adventurers or minimalist duos everything they need to cook up a meal on the trail.
Small enough to disappear, powerful enough to deliver
Despite folding down to just 62mm x 46mm, the Micron III kicks out a 2600W flame, capable of boiling a litre of water in under four minutes.
It’s also designed for a no-fuss setup, with a screw-on interface that’s ready to go as soon as you are.
Built with a lightweight aluminium valve and fold-out pot supports, it’s versatile enough to handle anything from solo brews to trail meals for two.
A large control valve makes flame adjustments easy, even with gloves on, and its wind-resistant design helps it perform in unpredictable weather, something any wild camper will appreciate.
A new kind of camping companion
According to the company, the Micron III is a reflection of how outdoor habits are changing, especially among younger adventurers who value self-sufficiency, speed and simplicity.
With trends like fastpacking and lightweight wild camping on the rise, compact, reliable gear like this is becoming essential.
“The Micron III is a significant milestone for Primus,” says Neil Yoxall, UK & Ireland Sales Manager. “We’re seeing a return to simpler, more self-sufficient adventures.”
At £60 (~$80.62/ AU$ 124.55), the Primus Micron III offers an exciting new option for anyone who wants to strip back their kit without sacrificing quality.
It may be tiny, but it’s built on over a century of stove-making experience, and it
stoves shows.
If your summer plans involve campfire coffee, trail pasta, or just escaping the city with a stove in your pocket, this one’s worth a closer look.
Head over to Primus for more info.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
