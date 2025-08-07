3 graphically stunning PS5 games that define a generation

Believe it or not, Sony’s PlayStation 5 turns five later this year, which means enough time has passed to assess which games have really made the hulking black-and-white console sing.

And while the PS5 Pro is also now an option for insatiably graphics-hungry players, the best-looking games of this PlayStation generation look fantastic on either machine.

So to celebrate the PS5’s (nearly) fifth birthday, here are three of the most graphically stunning games we’ve had the pleasure of looking at so far. They're not too shabby as games either.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Final Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

The sequel to Kojima Productions' post-apocalyptic walk ‘em up is both bigger and more accessible than its predecessor, something that has divided the Death Stranding fanbase. However, one thing they can surely all agree on is that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is easily one of the best-looking games on the PS5.

The vast open-world setting of (predominantly) Australia might be intentionally sparse, but it’s stunningly well-realised. You’ll rarely go a few minutes without giving Sam an amazing vista to stare out at as he adjusts his towering backpack.

Like in the first game, weather plays a major role in Death Stranding 2, with rainfall (and there’s a lot of rain) behaving about as convincingly as it ever has in a game.

Combine the in-game graphics with the kind of facial animation that takes full advantage of its A-lister cast, and you’ve got a visual feast for your PS5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Launch Trailer I PS5 - YouTube Watch On

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

When we think about games as graphical showcases, it’s usually the ultra-realistic-looking ones that spring to mind; you know, those cinematic epics for which Sony in particular is known. But some of the best-looking games on the PS5 are also akin to playable Pixar movies.

Astro Bot stands out as a recent example, but the holy grail of this type of game on the PS5 remains Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the interdimensional cartoon caper that tasks PlayStation's most endearing mascots with saving the universe once again.

Rift Apart is a jaw-droppingly beautiful game, from its lushly rendered, ray traced alien environments, to the colourful chaos you’re able to bring about with its typically OTT arsenal of weapons. And while the titular rift set pieces, in which our furry heroes can hop seamlessly between completely different environments with no loading, are less frequent than we would have liked, they’re as impressive now as they were when the game launched back in 2021.

God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

God of War Ragnarok

The sequel to Sony Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 God of War reboot was a cross-generation release for PS4 and PS5, but unsurprisingly the version built for the latter feels like the game as it was meant to be experienced.

Like its predecessor, God of War Ragnarok is a giddily violent romp through Norse mythology that employs a one-shot camera technique that looks incredible. From the jungles and swamps of Vanaheim, to Niflheim’s bright white frozen peaks, Ragnarok’s diverse environments are never less than a feast for the eyes. Near enough every frame is screenshot-worthy.

Kratos and co are brought to life by some of the most impressive performance capture work you’ll see in any game, and on PS5 you can play the whole thing at a rock solid 60fps with very few sacrifices made to the image quality.

On PS5 Pro, the best-looking Favour Quality mode is able to run at 60fps, and if you have a supported TV or monitor you can mess around with even higher frame rates, making God of War Ragnarok one of the showpiece games for the upgraded console.