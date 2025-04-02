Tick tock! Nintendo's big new console release is now imminent. And while I was saving up for a PS5 Pro, I've now put that on hold for the incoming Switch 2.

Today, Tuesday 2 April, marks a landmark occasion for the new console too – a dedicated Nintendo Direct, streaming at 14:00 in the UK (that's 09:00 ET, 06:00 PT, 00:00(+1) AEDT).

You can tune into the show on Nintendo's official YouTube channel – video embedded below – and I'm really excited for it. This is the Direct where the Japanese gaming giant should reveal some major gaming announcements for the new console specifically.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 02.04.2025 - YouTube Watch On

I think the Switch 2 will be 2025's most important console. Indeed, it might be one of the year's most important pieces of tech overall.

But then, with pre-orders live on ShopTo, I've already registered my interest – which you can do with a single penny of your credit card's authorisation. Here's hoping it's not too expensive – because rumours aren't looking ideal with regards to that.

What tipped me over the edge to put my cash down already, however, is that I just love Nintendo's first-party games. And, let's face it, a new Mario title has to be a given. It's been years since the last dedicated 3D Mario, Super Mario Odyssey, which is now over 7 years old!

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

Not only that, the teaser trailer for the Switch 2, posted above, makes it pretty clear that there'll be a new Mario Kart to launch when the console hits the stores too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've played more games on the Switch than on any other platform in recent times, despite buying an Xbox Series X, which I thought could lure me away from the PS5, but that's remained unplugged for some time (I need more HDMI 2.1 ports, frankly).

Sure, the Switch 2 isn't going to be a patch on the PlayStation 5 Pro's supercharged power and top-notch frame rates for games. But what the new Nintendo will certainly do is fix the choppy nature of some Switch titles – which is why I'm so glad it's backwards compatible too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is staunchly protective of its IP, and rightly so – as it's those precious games that create value. It's the number one reason I think the Switch 2 will be 2025's most important gaming release.

Sure, I do think there have been some wobbles with some releases: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was a major disappointment for me, with broken build mechanics that I just didn't find welcome in a game of that type.

But then, almost out of nowhere, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was released, and that was one of my favourite games last year – beautifully nostalgic, yet very contemporary and complex at the same time.

So my major hope is that the Switch 2 will quickly capitalise on Nintendo's sheer excellence in game design and get to work releasing some unmissable titles. The Direct showcase today will undoubtedly reveal more ahead of the official pre-order – which is rumoured to be immediately after (otherwise 9 April).