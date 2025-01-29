This Nintendo Switch 2 price leak is seismic, if true

Quick Summary
An Italian retailer has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 for pre-order already, quoting an interesting price point in the process.
It estimates the console will be €364.99 at launch, which is considerably less than others expect.
The last two weeks have been particularly exciting if you're a Nintendo fan – we've finally had a glimpse of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the company has confirmed the date when we'll find out everything there is to know about its new console.
That will hopefully include its price, although we might already have found out by the time the special Nintendo Direct presentation rolls around on 2 April.
Indeed, one retailer has already gone early with its estimation.
Games and Movies in Italy has launched its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order page considerably ahead of the official launch. And, it even lists the price.
The online retailer lists the Switch 2 for €364.99 – that's around £305 / $380 / AU$610. If true, that'll be a pretty significant statement from the Japanese gaming giant.
The original Switch launched at €329.99 in Europe. With inflation that's the equivalent of €422.15. So, if Games and Movies is correct, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be cheaper than its predecessor – and considerably cheaper than rivals, like the Xbox Series X and PS5.
Of course, there are no guarantees that the site hasn't just plucked the number from the ether. It doesn't seem to know the release date, which it can only estimate as 31 December 2025 for now.
Still, if Nintendo wants to make the upgrade path as pain-free as possible, setting the price at a reasonable level is one way to encourage the millions of Switch owners to consider swapping it in. After all, the vast majority of existing Switch games will work on the new console too.
Accessories, such as the Joy-Cons, aren't going to be forwards compatible, so there might already be some extra purchase decisions to be made, so making the Switch 2 a more manageable sum does make sense.
It's unlikely we'll know for sure until April at the earliest. But, we'll keep you updated on other developments and rumours in the build up.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
