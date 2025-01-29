This Nintendo Switch 2 price leak is seismic, if true

Quick Summary An Italian retailer has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 for pre-order already, quoting an interesting price point in the process. It estimates the console will be €364.99 at launch, which is considerably less than others expect.

The last two weeks have been particularly exciting if you're a Nintendo fan – we've finally had a glimpse of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the company has confirmed the date when we'll find out everything there is to know about its new console.

That will hopefully include its price, although we might already have found out by the time the special Nintendo Direct presentation rolls around on 2 April.

Indeed, one retailer has already gone early with its estimation.

Games and Movies in Italy has launched its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order page considerably ahead of the official launch. And, it even lists the price.

The online retailer lists the Switch 2 for €364.99 – that's around £305 / $380 / AU$610. If true, that'll be a pretty significant statement from the Japanese gaming giant.

The original Switch launched at €329.99 in Europe. With inflation that's the equivalent of €422.15. So, if Games and Movies is correct, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be cheaper than its predecessor – and considerably cheaper than rivals, like the Xbox Series X and PS5.

Of course, there are no guarantees that the site hasn't just plucked the number from the ether. It doesn't seem to know the release date, which it can only estimate as 31 December 2025 for now.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, if Nintendo wants to make the upgrade path as pain-free as possible, setting the price at a reasonable level is one way to encourage the millions of Switch owners to consider swapping it in. After all, the vast majority of existing Switch games will work on the new console too.

Accessories, such as the Joy-Cons, aren't going to be forwards compatible, so there might already be some extra purchase decisions to be made, so making the Switch 2 a more manageable sum does make sense.

It's unlikely we'll know for sure until April at the earliest. But, we'll keep you updated on other developments and rumours in the build up.