Nintendo Switch 2 tariff woes continue – here's how much it could cost you
Experts claim the Switch 2 will continue to be affected by Trump's tariffs – even as much as 145%
Quick Summary
It has been revealed that, unlike smartphones and some other electronics, the Nintendo Switch 2 is not exempt from Trump's tariffs.
There is some debate over how much of an impact this will have on its price in the US, though.
When US President Donald Trump announced suspensions and exemptions to his administration's trade tariffs last week, many thought the Nintendo Switch 2 – and other gaming handhelds – might have been saved from the harshest import duties.
However, it turns out that unlike smartphones, semiconductors and some other forms of electronics (that largely benefit US tech giants), the new Nintendo console does not meet the criteria for exemption. Nor do other games consoles and accessories.
Switch 2 imports into the US will still cost at least 10% more, or even as much as 145% – the tariff that continues to be imposed on China. That's because Nintendo manufactures a significant amount of its output in the country, and while many of the consoles will be made in Vietnam instead (which has a 10% tariff imposed on it, after the 90-day suspension of its 46%), one supplier claims that the console will still be hit with the full 145% tariff penalty.
Nikkei claims to have seen an "internal assessment memo" sent by a major Apple and Nintendo supplier that suggests Nintendo should continue to be braced for maximum impact.
The Japanese gaming giant has delayed pre-orders of the Switch 2 in the US and Canada to assess the affect tariffs will have on its business. This has lead to pre-orders already going live in the UK but not in North America. Pricing is also still up in the air in the region.
So how much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost after tariffs?
Nintendo's boss in the US has stated that many thousands of consoles were imported into the country before the tariffs took effect. And if the next wave comes from the company's Vietnamese manufacturing arm, the overall price adjustment shouldn't be too steep.
Some, such as Bloomberg, suggest it'll even stay at $449.99 – the price announced on 2 April after the dedicated launch presentation. In that case, retailers could take the 10% hit themselves.
However, if tariffs do raise again after the suspension (to 46% in Vietnam), the price would likely increase to suit. And if the full 145% imposed on China does come into play, as Nikkei claims, then you could be looking at an overall cost of $600 or greater.
Of course, that doesn't currently affect other regions, such as the UK where the console is selling for £395.99. Or Australia, with its launch price of A$699.95 remaining.
But considering Sony has decided to raise the price of its PS5 Digital Edition in some regions outside the US, citing the tariffs as an excuse, that might not be the case for good.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
