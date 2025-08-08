Xbox Ally X handheld release date revealed, ahead of official announcement

Quick Summary A reliable leaker claims that the ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally PC gaming handhelds will be available in stores from 20 October 2025. He also suggests that pre-orders will start on 20 August, straight after a live presentation at Gamescom in Germany.

Xbox and Asus will reportedly reveal the full release date and open pre-orders for their collaborative PC gaming handhelds during Gamescom in a couple of weeks. However, a very reliable leaker has given us an on sale date already.

It's the same leaker who also recently revealed pricing for both the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally, which suggests both will be aimed at the pricier end of the spectrum.

Billbil-kun has written on Dealabs that the new consoles will be available in stores from 16 October 2025, with pre-orders starting on 20 August (straight after an Xbox Gamescom presentation).

The live broadcast will be available online at 2pm BST. We'll host it on T3 too, so you'll be able to catch it live with us. Xbox will be streamed live from the show in Germany on both Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 August, but it's the first day that'll garnish us with the most details, we expect.

T3 will also be at the show all that week, so we'll bring you our own thoughts on the Xbox Ally X and Ally from the event.

How much with Xbox's new handheld cost?

In terms of pricing, Billbil-kun's previous leak suggested that the standard Ally will be priced at €599 in Europe (around £520 / $700), while the Ally X will be a whopping €899 (£780 / $1,050). That puts the full-on model in the upper echelon of gaming handhelds, and likely out of reach of many.

They will have top line specifications though, with the Xbox Ally X sporting 1TB of internal SSD storage, the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset and a mammoth 24GB of RAM.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even the standard Ally matches many of the better PC handhelds on the market, with 512GB of storage, the AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset and 16GB of RAM.

Both also come with a 7-inch 1080p IPS display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

We'll just have to wait until Gamescom to find out if they're going to be worth the mighty outlay.