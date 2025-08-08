Xbox Ally X handheld release date revealed, ahead of official announcement
Xbox's first full-on handheld console is coming soon – and a leaker has told us when
Quick Summary
A reliable leaker claims that the ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally PC gaming handhelds will be available in stores from 20 October 2025.
He also suggests that pre-orders will start on 20 August, straight after a live presentation at Gamescom in Germany.
Xbox and Asus will reportedly reveal the full release date and open pre-orders for their collaborative PC gaming handhelds during Gamescom in a couple of weeks. However, a very reliable leaker has given us an on sale date already.
It's the same leaker who also recently revealed pricing for both the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally, which suggests both will be aimed at the pricier end of the spectrum.
Billbil-kun has written on Dealabs that the new consoles will be available in stores from 16 October 2025, with pre-orders starting on 20 August (straight after an Xbox Gamescom presentation).
The live broadcast will be available online at 2pm BST. We'll host it on T3 too, so you'll be able to catch it live with us. Xbox will be streamed live from the show in Germany on both Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 August, but it's the first day that'll garnish us with the most details, we expect.
T3 will also be at the show all that week, so we'll bring you our own thoughts on the Xbox Ally X and Ally from the event.
How much with Xbox's new handheld cost?
In terms of pricing, Billbil-kun's previous leak suggested that the standard Ally will be priced at €599 in Europe (around £520 / $700), while the Ally X will be a whopping €899 (£780 / $1,050). That puts the full-on model in the upper echelon of gaming handhelds, and likely out of reach of many.
They will have top line specifications though, with the Xbox Ally X sporting 1TB of internal SSD storage, the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset and a mammoth 24GB of RAM.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Even the standard Ally matches many of the better PC handhelds on the market, with 512GB of storage, the AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset and 16GB of RAM.
Both also come with a 7-inch 1080p IPS display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
We'll just have to wait until Gamescom to find out if they're going to be worth the mighty outlay.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.