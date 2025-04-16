How to watch Mario Kart World Direct – everything you need to know about the Switch 2 launch game

Nintendo has certainly been busy with Direct presentations recently, having already hosted a game showcase and the small matter of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch event in recent times.

Now it's set to hold another, with a dedicated online stream planned for this week to give us a deep dive on the Switch 2 launch game, Mario Kart World.

It'll run for around 15 minutes this Thursday, 17 April, kicking off at 2pm UK time.

It'll run for around 15 minutes this Thursday, 17 April, kicking off at 2pm UK time.

When will the Mario Kart World Direct be streamed?

The Mario Kart World Direct will start at 2pm UK time on Thursday 17 April 2025.

Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 06:00 PDT

How to watch the Mario Kart World Direct live

Alternatively, it'll also be available to stream via Nintendo's YouTube channel, or the official Nintendo Direct website.

Alternatively, it'll also be available to stream via Nintendo's YouTube channel, or the official Nintendo Direct website.

What to expect during the Mario Kart World Direct presentation

As it will only last for 15 minutes, we don't expect to see a whole lot of gameplay of Mario Kart World during the presentation, but it should give us more on tracks, characters and how the open-world elements will work.

The game was shown in part during the main Nintendo Switch 2 overview a few weeks ago, with an announcement trailer also being made available.

Mario Kart World – Announcement Trailer (Nintendo Switch 2) - YouTube Watch On

It certainly looks a step up from the last instalment in the series, which was remarkably first released on Wii U a decade ago. However, we'll hopefully find out more about its possible 120Hz mode, and how the different race types work.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available from 5 June 2025 with pre-orders open in the UK and some other regions. It looks like North American pre-orders might also be available soon.

You can check out which retailers in the UK have stock in our handy Switch 2 stock tracker. We'll update it right up until launch day – and even beyond.