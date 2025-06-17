Since its launch on 5 June, I've been playing a lot of Switch 2. But Nintendo just dropped a date that you must mark in your calendars – the next Nintendo Direct.

This one is for the Switch 2's next exclusive title, Donkey Kong: Bananza, with 15 minutes of time dedicated to the new title.

It'll take place tomorrow, Wednesday 18 June, at 14:00 in the UK (09:00 EDT; 06:00 PDT; 23:00 AEST). Certainly one to watch – and it won't take up too much of your time. You can catch it on Nintendo's official YouTube channel, or via Facebook.

Donkey Kong: Bananza Nintendo Direct

Donkey Kong Bananza – Announcement Trailer (Nintendo Switch 2) - YouTube Watch On

What's Donkey Kong Bananza about?

I was able to play Donkey Kong Bananza at a preview event ahead of the Switch 2's launch, back in May of this year, so I've already had a taste of the game.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's not got a complex storyline, with the game built around Donkey Kong recovering banana-shaped diamonds that a bunch of bad-guy apes have stolen.

It's a platformer game, but a key mechanic is the ability to destroy most terrain to create onward pathways or to locate items. Various terrain types require specific unlocks to progress, with 'Odd Rock', your in-game companion assisting.

You play as Donkey Kong, everyone's favourite Nintendo gorilla, but as is very in with the Switch 2, it's also possible to play collaborative multi-player – although there's no sign of Diddy Kong thus far, which could be a major reveal in the Direct showcase?

When does Donkey Kong launch?

Donkey Kong Bananza was never slated to be a day-one launch title for the Switch 2, with its 17 July on-sale date always fixed six weeks on from the console launch.

That's given Mario Kart World a little time to breathe, with fans no doubt hungry for the next major Switch 2 exclusive game of the year. It's up for pre-order right now, of course.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As many are noticing, however, Switch 2 titles are pricier than older Switch games. Bananza is listed at £64.99 for the cartridge version ($69.99 in the US, AU$109.95).

Will it be worth it? This latest Nintendo Direct will no doubt shine a light on the game to help you decide. Those 15 minutes will no doubt be over in a flash.

There's more to come, too, with the 25 July marking the next date for Switch 2 updates – predominantly with the Switch 2 Edition version of Mario Party Jamboree adding additional functionality via the Camera accessory and new mouse-like controller option via the Joy-Con 2.