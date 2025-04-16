Nintendo Switch 2 US pre-orders expected "in days"

Quick Summary A renowned leaker has revealed the pre-order dates for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US and Canada. Already available to order in the UK and elsewhere, North American pre-orders will allegedly start next week – from 21 April.

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order phase will finally begin in the US and Canada next week, it is claimed.

According to a renowned video games leaker, Nintendo has settled on a price after the tumultuous to-ing and fro-ing over tariffs, and North American retailers will be given the green light to take orders for the new console.

The final RRP is not fully clear as yet, but Billbil-kun, who has regularly been spot on with other leaks, has posted on BlueSky that Canadians will be able to pre-order the Switch 2 from 23 April (next Wednesday).

He then followed it up with a post suggesting the US pre-order date could be even sooner – from 21 April. This was gleaned from his contacts at "some US retailers", he says.

USAThrough some US retailers, I've found conflicting data for pre-order start date of NS2 Hardware:For Switch 2 Consoles:📅 Apr 21 or Apr 30 depending on retailerFor accessories like Switch 2 Pro controller,📅 Apr 30I'll keep you updated for any data change [image or embed] — ; billbil-kun (@billbil-kun.bsky.social) 15 April 2025 at 18:29

Billbil-kun also suggests that accessories, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and official SanDisk microSD Express cards will enter the pre-order phase on 30 April.

But how much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

It is highly likely, considering how quickly the alleged pre-order round is now approaching, that Nintendo has opted to keep its price at the originally quoted $449.99. The company (or US retailers) will be swallowing any extra costs imposed by Trump's tariffs.

That could be because Nintendo of America already imported "thousands" of consoles ahead of the tariffs being implemented. And as a large amount of additional units will be manufactured in Vietnam, they apply for the 10% import charge that is currently in place, rather than the 145% levied on China.

Sadly, the Nintendo Switch 2 nor any other video games console or accessory is eligible for the same tariff exemption as smartphones and semi-conductors. If it was made by Apple, that might have been a different story.

The console price in the UK, Europe and Australia remain unaffected by US tariffs. They continue to be set at £395.99, €469.99, and A$699.95 respectively.

You can find out how to pre-order your Switch 2 in those countries via our handy live stock checker.