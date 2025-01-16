Nintendo Switch 2 official – and here's when you can see the games too

Nintendo has finally announced its worst kept secret

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally official, after being shown in a brief teaser video online.

We will find out more about it in April, with a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation also announced.

Nintendo has finally broken its silence on the Nintendo Switch 2, officially unveiling it in an online video that's (mostly and ironically) silent.

After weeks of design leaks, the console has been shown and looks almost exactly as we've come to expect. It is larger than the original Switch, has what seem to be magnetic Joy-Cons that attach to either side, and comes in a cool, stealthy black colour. Only the rings around the thumbsticks and connectors sport a dash of colour this time around.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Not much more can be gleaned from the brief teaser, to be honest. And the only word on a launch date that we've had from Nintendo itself is that it "will be released in 2025". However, the end of the trailer shows a date for the next major reveal, which we believe will include Nintendo Switch 2 games. That's set for 2 April 2025.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch 2 will play games that are exclusive to the platform, while the vast majority of existing Switch games will also run in backward compatibility. Some might not, however: "Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date," the company states in a press release.

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As for when you can test the Nintendo Switch 2 for yourself, Nintendo will be hosting events around the world to try the next-gen console.

Fans in North America will be able to attend experiences in New York from 4 - 6 April, Los Angeles 11 - 13, plus Dallas and Toronto on 25 - 27. Londoners can see it on 11 - 13 April too, while Australian gamers will have to wait until 10 - 1 1 May to get a glimpse in Melbourne.

Considering the latest date listed – 1 June in Seoul, South Korea – it suggests the console itself won't be available to buy until this summer.

Either way, these are exciting times for anyone who has been following the Switch 2 story over the last couple of years.

We'll bring you more as soon as we receive additional details.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸