Did Nintendo just give Rockstar permission to make GTA 6 cost $100?
Nintendo's pricing is a challenge
Last week, we got one heck of a news day from Nintendo, as it finally unveiled everything people need to know about the Switch 2, from some of the games that will grace it on day one to when that launch date actually is (5 June).
Just as the Nintendo Direct presentation actually finished, there was a wave of confusion at the fact that it hadn't included any mention of the console's price, which was then swiftly rebutted by Nintendo putting out some follow-up press releases with the full details.
To that end, we know that the Switch 2 will cost $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.95 if you buy it on its own, or $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.95 in a bundle with Mario Kart World, the big launch title. That price is chunkier than many people were hoping for, but given it came a matter of hours before the Trump administration slapped global tariffs on almost every trade partner for the US, perhaps it isn't a huge surprise.
What has caused a little more lasting dismay is that Nintendo more quietly announced some quite big changes to actual game pricing. Principally, Mario Kart World itself won't come cheap – it's going to cost $80 in the US, and £75 for a physical copy in the UK.
Those are big numbers, and some of the other Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are also on the pricy side, like the new Pro Controller, which comes in at £74.99 or $79.99 – big numbers for a controller!
All of this has put the cat amongst the pigeons a little, with people surprised that Nintendo would be the one to push up its game prices before some competitors – even if it's softening the blow in theory by making digital copies of the games cheaper.
While expensive editions of games that give you early access have become common, and it can often be a bit of a challenge to locate the "standard" cheapest version of a new game, such is the marketing, there's no getting away from the fact that Nintendo is pushing the limits here. Only in the last couple of years did it first price a game at $70 or £60 – Tears of the Kingdom, and we didn't know that was the first of many.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It begs the question of how the rest of the industry will react, and there's one massive behemoth of a spectre on the horizon. GTA 6 is due this year, by all accounts expected to be the biggest entertainment launch in history, and Rockstar will doubtless know its own power.
There have already been occasional rumours this year that it'll price GTA 6 at a premium level to account for its huge development costs and the scale of demand, but those claiming it could even come in at $100 have been largely dismissed. Now that Nintendo's broken the seal, though, and gone for its own price rises, is $100 so far-fetched?
Mario Kart World will likely be a huge success too, and the sales figures of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch are gargantuan, so there's every reason to put the series in a similar bucket to GTA. If the new Mario Kart costs $80, $100 for GTA 6 suddenly looks altogether too credible for comfort.
I'd nonetheless bank on some caution from Rockstar – while it might push the price up, I'd still wager that $100 is too far, since it would know the pushback it would get for that move. Still, I can't help but feel like Nintendo might have just crossed the Rubicon on behalf of the industry, so all bets might be off for now.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Hyundai goes after Renault 5 Turbo with wild Insteroid concept
Electric cars are boring? Not on Hyundai’s watch, they aren’t
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Jetboil's Genesis Basecamp System is all my camping stove dreams rolled into one
Compact, clever, and capable – Jetboil's new Genesis Basecamp System Isobutane is the ultimate campsite cooking setup
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Xbox Game Pass gets arguably the best game of all time for free, no strings attached
There's a real treat in store for Xbox Series X/S owners this month
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 storage can be easily expanded by 1TB, but it'll cost you extra
Larger microSD Express cards are coming soon – for a price
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders now open – how to get yours early
You can already ensure your new Nintendo console will arrive on day one
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I love Nintendo for bringing back kooky gaming cameras for the Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is mad
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
GameCube confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online, but there's a catch
Nintendo Switch Online is getting GameCube games at last... you'll just need one major thing first
By Rik Henderson Published
-
We finally know the Nintendo Switch 2's launch date and price
The Switch 2 is very imminent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 will get exclusive games – get ready to ditch your existing Switch
Games like Mario Kart World will be exclusive to Switch 2 only
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Switch 2 news will change how I use my console completely, and I can't wait
Sharing digital games is changing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published