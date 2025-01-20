GTA 6 could be the game of 2025, but it's rumoured price will make you spit out your coffee

Quick Summary A games industry analyst has predicted that GTA 6 could cost as much as $100 when it releases later this year. And, if so, other publishers might also elevate their own prices to match.

Grand Theft Auto VI is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly-awaited games of all time and is more than likely going to be on most "Game of the Year 2025" lists. It's almost certainly also going to be one of the highest grossing games, too.

It is estimated that its predecessor, GTA 5, has pulled in more than $8.5 billion worldwide since its original launch in 2013, and that could even be bettered by GTA 6 – especially if its rumoured price turns out to be true.

Just make sure you're sitting down before you read on.

A games industry analyst has claimed that Rockstar's long overdue sequel could cost up to $100 (around £82 / AU$162 at today's exchange rate). Detailed in his State of Video Gaming in 2025 presentation (via VGC), Matthew Ball of Epyllion even claims that other publishers could follow suit.

Indeed, he says they have "hope" Take-Two will inflate the price, allowing them to justify their own price rises: "Some game makers hope GTA VI will be priced at $80 - 100," he wrote.

He also went on explain that if the game was released at the current average price for a AAA title, it'd be the "cheapest ever GTA" – in inflationary terms. He suggested that $91 would, in fact, be average with "real adjustment".

That's a scary thought for sure – if it turns out to be the case, just GTA 6 alone would cost a third of an entire Nintendo Switch with a game. And it'd still likely sell in bucketloads.

That could have a significant knock-on effect for the likes of EA Sports FC 26, the next Call of Duty (on anything other than Game Pass), and any other big release coming later this year.

The only positive I can immediately see is that it might actually be beneficial for smaller publishers and indie developers, who could gain more attention for their cheaper games.

Certainly, the days of Granny buying you the game you want for Christmas are coming to an end – unless she's willing to give up her heating for the winter. And food.