GTA 6 release date, news, trailer, map, leaks, rumours, and everything else

Where is GTA 6? Arguably, one of the biggest questions on the web. What exactly will Rockstar's next Grand Theft Auto look like? When will get an announcement, trailer, or even gameplay? These are the important questions that we are here to answer.

Grand Theft Auto V originally launched in September 2013 and has gone on to become one of the best selling games of all time at over 150 million copies sold. Incredibly, it's also the most profitable entertainment product of all time, so Rockstar has yet to say a word on the GTA 6, we all know it's going to happen. Every week new information, rumours and potential leaks make their way to the web, meaning there's always plenty to discuss.

So that's exactly what we're here to do. Anytime GTA 6 trends on social media, we'll find the answer. Anytime someone on Reddit appears to have found out something crucial about the game, we'll break it down. Anytime a YouTuber shares 30 seconds worth of information in a three-hour podcast, we'll investigate. And, finally, when Rockstar does decide to pull back the curtain and reveal all on GTA 6, we'll have all the details right here. Let's dive in.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Naturally, with no announcement of the game's existence, we don't have any sort of release date for GTA 6 at this time. That said, we can look at Rockstar's history to give us a good indication of when the game could be released.

Breaking it down to the core mainline Grand Theft Auto games, we can see a distinct pattern for release dates later in the year, most commonly October. The anomaly here is GTA IV, however, the game was originally scheduled to launch on October 16 before being delayed very late on.

Grand Theft Auto – October 21, 1997

Grand Theft Auto 2 – October 22, 1999

Grand Theft Auto III – October 22, 2001

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – October 29, 2002

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – October 26, 2004

Grand Theft Auto IV – April 29, 2008

Grand Theft Auto V – September 17, 2013

Outside of this, release dates are a bit sporadic but undoubtedly, October is the most frequent month that Rockstar likes to release its next big thing. GTA: Vice City Stories, Bully, Manhunt 2, and Red Dead Dead 2 all released during this month.

The next release from Rockstar will be Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and this is due to arrive on November 11th. More importantly, the release date of the remaster was announced on October 22. So basically, if you're a betting man, October 22 is the most likely date of the year to get a release.

A report from early 2020 pointed to Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive spending $89 million on marketing over its 12-month financial period ending on March 31, 2024 (via VentureBeat ). This higher budget was initially thought to be due to the launch of GTA 6 between April 2023 and March 2024.

Take-Two denied the report and claimed that this was actually the marketing budget allocated for its third-party contracts, not internal studios such as Rockstar Games. Still, this does sound like a likely period for the game to come out.

In April 2020, a Kotaku report mentioned that the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is "early in development" meaning a release is still a good few years away. This was corroborated by game journalists Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier that both suggested that GTA 6 won't be released until 2024 or 2025. This was further corroborated by VGC

GTA 6 trailer

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar will likely not release a trailer until an announcement about GTA 6's existence is confirmed. Once this happens, there's a good chance a trailer will follow in the following weeks or even days. The developer did this for GTA V with a trailer premiering on November 2, 2011.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the last major game from Rockstar and a trailer for this dropped on October 20, 2016. Similarly, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition turned up on October 8, 2021. With that, it's fair to assume that an announcement trailer is more probable to turn up in the latter part of the year.

GTA 6 location and map

(Image credit: Rockstar)

No details have yet been confirmed as to the location of GTA 6. Will it be Liberty City? Will it be San Andreas? Will it be Vice City? Will it be Los Santor and Blaine Country? Or will it be everything blended into one? Well, one of the biggest rumours to grace the web is that GTA 6 will have an evolving map , taking inspiration from the likes of Fornite and will update over time.

This does make a lot of sense as the next GTA could be around for a decade, so what better way than regular updates to keep things fresh and exciting . Take it with a grain of salt but this rumour did stem from games journalist Tom Henderson (yes, the same one) who does have a credible history with leaks.

Another rumour pertaining to the GTA 6 map says that it will be set in Miami and will have a map three times bigger than GTA V (via ThatsSoBold ). Furthermore, it will feature alligators and hurricanes while reaffirming Henderson's comments that the map will change over the course of time through regular updates. It would be wild if this came true. It should be noted that this social channel has no previous history with GTA leaks, so we'll leave that up to you to decide on its validity.

GTA 6 news and rumours/leaks

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Every week there are dozens of new rumours and potential leaks infiltrating the web from either journalists, streamers or insiders claiming to have the biggest scoop in games media. We'll do our best to weed out some of the nonsense and only bring the ones worth giving attention to. Some of which are absolutely bonkers and just worth including for a good laugh.

Rockstar projects confirmed

Let's start with what's officially confirmed to be in the works from Rockstar. We have Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition confirmed to release digitally on November 11th before arriving physically on December 7th.

After this, we will see a next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V arrive on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. It's unlikely that Rockstar would announce GTA 6 until GTA V has launched and had a good few months to rack up some sales. If anything, it would be later in the year.

VFX artist

Another rumour stems from an official Rockstar job listing that hints at Rockstar's next project (presumably GTA 6) getting an incredible graphics upgrade. The listing is for a VFX artist position at the studio. The role reads as below:

"The visual effects help to immerse the player in a believable world, from using ambient effects for things like insects around the player and rain dripping off buildings up to large scale destruction events like skyscrapers crashing to the ground. Our technology is used to tie the world together; weapons create bullet impacts, vehicles kick up dirt and smoke and leave debris when they crash, objects get dirty when they fall in mud."

Grand Theft Auto VR?