GTA 6 rumoured to fix Grand Theft Auto V's biggest issue

A new rumour surrounding GTA 6 has set the web ablaze with Rockstar said to be returning to how it previously approached single-player DLC.

The claim comes from known leaker Tez2 (via the GTAForums (opens in new tab)), who responded to the consistent reports that the next Grand Theft Auto will be gradually updated over time. They stated that the developer "will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed". It's obviously best to take these rumours lightly, even if this does align with previous Rockstar reports.

It was then stated that this will consist of "cities and missions" that will make up the bulk of the new content, specifically aimed at single-player, not the online component. This would be a major change from Grand Theft Auto V , which due to the success of GTA Online and the need for resources on Red Dead Redemption II, failed to receive any single-player DLC.

Prior to this, Grand Theft Auto IV received two standalone pieces of single-player content: The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Most notably, the original Red Dead Redemption received the Undead Nightmare expansion, one of the most well-received pieces of add-on content ever in video games.

"The first wave of 'new cities and missions' we will receive as DLC will definitely be planned out before [GTA] VI releases. And Rockstar will be able to allocate resources towards whatever new title they will work on after [GTA] VI release," they said.

"As for the new cities, I think for the most part we will receive instanced new cities or islands. Like Cayo Perico or North Yankton style. That way, Rockstar can introduce a new heist for the next GTA Online mode with each new DLC. If we are lucky, we could receive a fully-fledged new city from time to time."

Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 is underway in February this year before then providing an update on its progression in July. A major report from Bloomberg then revealed that the game will feature a female protagonist and be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, though nothing has officially been confirmed as of yet.

A number of Rockstar employees then provided their thoughts on when we could see a release date for the next Grand Theft Auto. Looking for more on GTA? Head to the official T3 GTA 6 hub for all the latest news, rumours, leaks and everything else.