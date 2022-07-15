Rockstar gives first update on GTA 6 development

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that it will be moving "more development resources" to GTA 6 with Red Dead Online content set to end as a result.

The move was revealed in a Rockstar blog post (opens in new tab), where the studio provided the first update on the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series since its existence was officially confirmed in March earlier this year. It also noted the need to "exceed players' expectations" when it comes to the GTA series.

The full quote reads as such: "Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series – understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be – and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online."

GTA V originally launched way back in September 2013 with the game now having shifted over 165 million copies globally. Red Dead Online, the online component of Red Dead Redemption 2, was released in May 2019 and has sold over 44 million units. The Western action-adventure received its last major update, Blood Money, in July 2021 with players believing the game to be long dead – even going as far as to hold an in-game funeral. This now confirms that no further updates will be rolled out in future.

Red Dead Online. 2019-2022.#RedDeadFuneral pic.twitter.com/jHEuQTFmddJuly 13, 2022 See more

It also comes off the back of prominent Rockstar leaker Tez claiming that remasters of the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV were cancelled at Rockstar due to the poor reception of the GTA Trilogy remasters last November. While scepticism was naturally shown, this information was then backed up by Kotaku (opens in new tab).

"As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind," wrote Tez (via Twitter (opens in new tab)). "The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision."

Rockstar most recently released next-gen versions of GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, taking advantage of both console's capabilities. Check out T3's Grand Theft Auto V review to see if it's worth revisiting Los Santos.