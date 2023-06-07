Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you love games and can't wait till Sunday's Xbox Showcase, then you're in luck as the Future Games Show Summer Showcase has you all set for a weekend full of the latest in gaming. It will be live on Saturday the 10th of June.

Hosted by two of the most famous voices in gaming, Yuri Lowenthal (Spiderman himself) and (Mary Jane Watson/Jaina Proudmore!) Laura Bailey. The awards will see no fewer than 10 world premieres dropping across the PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and VR. These reveals include the likes of Lords of the Fallen, Layers of Fear and Sega's space-age VR Tennis sim C-Smash VRS.

Gamers who can't wait to get their hands-on will be pleased to know that as soon as the show finishes, new demos for some of the revealed titles will be available to play straight away. The show will also feature live music from Tamara Jokic and Gilad Barakan who feature on the soundtrack in Rogue Games' title Highwater, so there's something for everyone.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase

Watching the show is easier than a tutorial level with a choice of platforms. Starting at 6:00 pm BST/10:00 am PT/ 1:00 pm ET you have the choice of YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and on TikTok @futuregamesshow.

If you're worried about missing out, make sure to set a reminder for the YouTube live stream, and if English isn't your preferred language there will be subtitles for Korean, Japanese, Chinese (simplified), Spanish, German, and French.



