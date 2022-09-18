Major GTA 6 leak takes the web by storm – 90 videos of alleged gameplay

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A massive leak regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 has begun to circulate online with around 90 videos of what is thought to be in-development gameplay making its way to the web.

As first posted by user tepotuberhacker (via the GTA Forums (opens in new tab)), 90 videos of gameplay regarding GTA 6 have allegedly been uploaded showing everything from character animations, location, combat, voice work and more. It's claimed that the footage was taken from Rockstar's own Slack channels. No source has been confirmed as of the time of writing, whether this is a hack or otherwise.

"Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. [sp]," said the user.

T3 has reached out to Rockstar Games for comment.

No word on the videos' authenticity has been made yet with the internet now debating their legitimacy. If this leak is correct, it will seemingly confirm previous reports that GTA 6 will feature one male and one female protagonist with the setting being a fictionalised version of Miami.

Earlier this year, Rockstar provided its first update on the production of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, saying that "more development resources" will now be pushed towards GTA 6 with Red Dead Online content set to end as a result.

The most recent title from Rockstar was a next-gen version of GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, taking advantage of both consoles' capabilities. Check out T3's Grand Theft Auto V review to see if it's worth revisiting Los Santos.

To never miss a thing, head to the T3's GTA 6 hub for the latest news, rumours, leaks and everything else.