GTA 6 hacker reportedly arrested

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The hacker that leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly been arrested by police.

As first reported by the BBC (opens in new tab), a 17-year-old teenager in Oxfordshire has been arrested as part of an inquiry, supported by the UK's National Cyber Crime Unit. No details about the investigation were initially disclosed, however, former Reuters journalist Matthew Keys (opens in new tab) has now claimed that the GTA 6 leak – where 90 videos of Rockstar's upcoming game were uploaded to the web – is connected to the arrest.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rockstar's elusive hacker was now under investigation by the FBI in connection with the Uber breach that took place the week prior. The person is alleged to be a part of Lapsus$, a known hacking group.

T3 has reached out to Rockstar Games for comment.

UPDATE: @CityPolice confirm 17-year-old arrested over hacking incident; source says the crime is related to intrusion on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies. https://t.co/lLHX2cpGfA $UBERSeptember 23, 2022 See more

"On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation," said The City of London Police (via Twitter (opens in new tab)). "He remains in police custody."

More details are expected to be released later today with a statement potentially coming from the FBI, according to the report.

If you missed the original news: Rockstar officially confirmed that someone leaked footage of GTA 6 on September 18th, 2022. This included early development gameplay of the main characters, animations, location (which appears to be Vice City / Miami), gun combat, voice work and more.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," the company said in a statement shortly afterwards.

GTA 6 was first announced to be in "active development" in February, almost nine years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V. A number of Rockstar employees then shared their thoughts on when a release date for GTA 6 might actually happen.

Trying to keep up on all things GTA? Head to the official T3 GTA 6 hub for the latest news, rumours, leaks and everything else.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly