It's official: A new James Bond will return to screen in 2026

Here's some news I didn't expect to wake up to: Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced a new James Bond, titled 007 First Light, is coming to screens in 2026.

And the young new Mr Bond might not be who you expected – with reactions to an apparent Patrick Gibson surprising some fans of IO Interactive's incoming title.

You'll need a modern games console for this new Bond, of course, as we're still awaiting more information about which actor will play James in the much-anticipated 27th movie from the franchise.

007 First Light trailer

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What's 007 First Light about?

IO Interactive is a Danish videogame studio, well known for its Hitman games. Y'know: great games that ironically sourced not-so-great movies. Here's hoping the studio can perform the reverse in 007 First Light – and bring the much-loved energy of the Bond movies into players' hands.

The premise is interesting, though, taking the angle of a young James Bond, a 26-year-old Royal Navy airman, who is recruited into MI6. It will follow his rise through the government ranks, developing into a fully-fledged spy, through this origin story reimagined.

With Amazon MGM Studios' rights over the Bond franchise secured earlier this year, taking creative control, this is the first official 007 game for some years. Sure, there have been some downloadable content (DLC) packs in Rocket League, but 007 First Light looks like the real deal – as you can see from the trailer above.

When is the next James Bond out?

007 First Light is slated for release in 2026, with no further specifics provided. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Given how videogames have been delayed on repeat lately, however, that timeline could yet slip.

That said, First Light appears to be a classic third-person stealth game – precisely what IO Interactive is so well known for producing. And a perfect fit for this kind of subject matter, no doubt.

There's a lot more information to be released, which will surely happen over coming months. The cast, for example, appears to be a roster of well-knowns, with Patrick Gibson – known for The OA, Dexter: New Blood – purported to be the lead.

You'll spot other familiar faces in the trailer, including Lennie James, whose fame was further established in the The Walking Dead series. So there's plenty to look forward to – and a lot more to learn over the next year or so.