41 years later, the movie sequel I've always wanted is looking like a comedy masterpiece

One of the greatest comedies of the 1980s is finally getting a sequel, with Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hitting cinemas this September.
We can now see what to expect too, with a few production stills having been released by the studio.
If you're of a certain age, there are a handful of comedy movies made in the 80s that were absolute must-sees (usually on VHS). Airplane, The Blues Brothers, The Naked Gun and Spaceballs near the top of that list for sure. However, there's another that's arguably even more fondly remembered.
This is Spinal Tap was released in 1984 and almost instantly became a cult hit. Directed by Rob Reiner (When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men), its mockumentary style and exemplary performances by Christopher Guest (Saturday Night Live), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) and Harry Shearer (The Simpsons) made stars of the cast and even enabled them to go on tour as the fictional band they portrayed.
Even today I laugh whenever I drive past Stonehenge, and was turned into a giddy mess when visiting Marshall's UK headquarters where I saw and touched the actual fabled amp that goes up to 11.
So the fact that, 41 years later, the trio are back (along with their 12th drummer) is the stuff of dreams. And newly released images of the movie give me hope that it'll be everything I've hoped for.
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will be released in cinemas on 12 September 2025 and reunites the main cast with Reiner. It once again focuses on the band as they get back together for one final concert before permanent retirement. Cue the hilarity once more.
We're yet to see a full trailer (beyond a brief teaser released earlier this year), but the images show at least one extra special guest will be joining Tap on stage – Elton John.
There are also some visible nods back to the original, with the crowd in one shot holding up their homemade 'Henges.
I cannot wait and will certainly be watching the first film again in preparation. Thankfully, it's also been remastered in 4K HDR for a new release.
So if like me you fancy a trip back in time, or you've never seen it before, you can catch the new version of This is Spinal Tap on the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV – having been released in the US this week and hopefully elsewhere soon.
I guarantee a fair few laughs ahead.
