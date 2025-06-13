After 40 years, Amazon's making the sci-fi sequel nobody asked for, but everyone secretly wants
One of the funniest sci-fi spoofs of all time is returning to our screens
Quick Summary
Amazon and Mel Brooks have announced a sequel to their 1987 Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs.
Coming in 2027, Brooks himself says that they asked, "What do the fans want? But instead, we're making this movie!"
The 80s were a hive of spoofs and farcical comedy movies. We had the Naked Gun franchise lampooning cop shows, Airplane giving disaster films a slapstick twist, and Top Secret! taking the mick out of war and spy flicks. But there's one that has built a cult following quite unlike any other – and we're about to get a sequel.
Amazon MGM Studios and director Mel Brooks are making a follow-up to their 1987 slice of silly sci-fi fun, Spaceballs. You'll have to wait until 2027 for it, which will mark 40 years since the original, but they've already released an announcement trailer.
Not a lot is known about Spaceballs 2 at present, apart from the fact that the original writer/director is on board (as featured in the video) and it's being made by Amazon. It'll also be released in cinemas first, although it stands to reason that it'll arrive on the Prime Video streaming service at some point afterwards.
The original movie was also made by MGM Studios – which was acquired by Amazon in 2022 – so it keeps the circle complete.
As Brooks says in the clip: "After 40 years, we asked, 'What do the fans want?' But instead, we're making this movie!"
What will Spaceballs 2 be about?
There is no indication yet on what or who might be in Spaceballs 2 – whether we'll see the return of Rick Moranis (Ghostbusters) as Dark Helmet. He's recently returned to acting after retiring from the industry after a decade.
Sadly, the late John Candy will not be able to reprise his role as Barf – the character based on Chewbacca. Several other former cast members have also passed away in the gap between films.
Still, that opens the door for new comedy talent to join Brooks himself. And that seems fitting perhaps as it's likely to spoof newer Star Wars shows and films, as the original did the first trilogy.
We'll undoubtedly find out more over the coming months – after all, we have a couple of years until its release.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
