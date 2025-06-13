After 40 years, Amazon's making the sci-fi sequel nobody asked for, but everyone secretly wants

Quick Summary Amazon and Mel Brooks have announced a sequel to their 1987 Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs. Coming in 2027, Brooks himself says that they asked, "What do the fans want? But instead, we're making this movie!"

The 80s were a hive of spoofs and farcical comedy movies. We had the Naked Gun franchise lampooning cop shows, Airplane giving disaster films a slapstick twist, and Top Secret! taking the mick out of war and spy flicks. But there's one that has built a cult following quite unlike any other – and we're about to get a sequel.

Amazon MGM Studios and director Mel Brooks are making a follow-up to their 1987 slice of silly sci-fi fun, Spaceballs. You'll have to wait until 2027 for it, which will mark 40 years since the original, but they've already released an announcement trailer.

Not a lot is known about Spaceballs 2 at present, apart from the fact that the original writer/director is on board (as featured in the video) and it's being made by Amazon. It'll also be released in cinemas first, although it stands to reason that it'll arrive on the Prime Video streaming service at some point afterwards.

The original movie was also made by MGM Studios – which was acquired by Amazon in 2022 – so it keeps the circle complete.

As Brooks says in the clip: "After 40 years, we asked, 'What do the fans want?' But instead, we're making this movie!"

What will Spaceballs 2 be about?

There is no indication yet on what or who might be in Spaceballs 2 – whether we'll see the return of Rick Moranis (Ghostbusters) as Dark Helmet. He's recently returned to acting after retiring from the industry after a decade.

Sadly, the late John Candy will not be able to reprise his role as Barf – the character based on Chewbacca. Several other former cast members have also passed away in the gap between films.

Still, that opens the door for new comedy talent to join Brooks himself. And that seems fitting perhaps as it's likely to spoof newer Star Wars shows and films, as the original did the first trilogy.

We'll undoubtedly find out more over the coming months – after all, we have a couple of years until its release.