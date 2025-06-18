Netflix resurrecting cult sci-fi favourite 50 years after it first aired
A long gone classic is set for new life at Netflix
Quick Summary
Netflix has commissioned an all-new series of Land of the Lost, based on the cult sci-fi show of the 1970s.
It'll be the third reboot, after so-so results with a 1991 remake and Will Ferrell's 2009 movie.
Netflix is set to play the nostalgia card again with a reboot of a 1970s classic sci-fi show.
Having already found success with the likes of Lost in Space and One Day at a Time – two other rebooted favourites – the streaming service has commissioned a new series of a kooky adventure serial that's probably most fondly remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Land of the Lost was effectively a Planet of the Apes with dinosaurs, focused on a family that accidentally travel through a portal to find themselves trapped on a strange world. They are surrounded by reptilian humanoids, dinos and cave people.
It only lasted for three seasons and combined a mixture of live action with some rather questionable stop motion animation, but has retained cult status ever since. Now it's coming back. Again.
Even if you don't remember the original series, you might recognise the name. That's because there have been two attempts to resurrect it before.
Rights holder Krofft Entertainment remade the show in 1991, which enjoyed a two season run on the likes of ABC and Nickelodeon in the US, while a big screen adaptation starring Will Ferrell hit cinemas in 2009. Neither really set the world alight.
The all-new Land of the Lost
Netflix will hope that it's third time lucky, with Deadline reporting that Legendary Television has been tasked with remaking the show for the platform.
It's far too early in the production schedule to guess on release date or even casting at present, but there's hope that the new production studio could make a decent stab at both satisfying old fans and introducing the concept to new ones.
Legendary's has had some big successes recently, with the likes of HBO's Dune: Prophecy and Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters under its belt.
If not, well Land of the Lost may just be better off remaining lost, after all.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
