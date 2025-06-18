Netflix resurrecting cult sci-fi favourite 50 years after it first aired

Quick Summary Netflix has commissioned an all-new series of Land of the Lost, based on the cult sci-fi show of the 1970s. It'll be the third reboot, after so-so results with a 1991 remake and Will Ferrell's 2009 movie.

Netflix is set to play the nostalgia card again with a reboot of a 1970s classic sci-fi show.

Having already found success with the likes of Lost in Space and One Day at a Time – two other rebooted favourites – the streaming service has commissioned a new series of a kooky adventure serial that's probably most fondly remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Land of the Lost was effectively a Planet of the Apes with dinosaurs, focused on a family that accidentally travel through a portal to find themselves trapped on a strange world. They are surrounded by reptilian humanoids, dinos and cave people.

It only lasted for three seasons and combined a mixture of live action with some rather questionable stop motion animation, but has retained cult status ever since. Now it's coming back. Again.

Even if you don't remember the original series, you might recognise the name. That's because there have been two attempts to resurrect it before.

Rights holder Krofft Entertainment remade the show in 1991, which enjoyed a two season run on the likes of ABC and Nickelodeon in the US, while a big screen adaptation starring Will Ferrell hit cinemas in 2009. Neither really set the world alight.

The all-new Land of the Lost

Netflix will hope that it's third time lucky, with Deadline reporting that Legendary Television has been tasked with remaking the show for the platform.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's far too early in the production schedule to guess on release date or even casting at present, but there's hope that the new production studio could make a decent stab at both satisfying old fans and introducing the concept to new ones.

Legendary's has had some big successes recently, with the likes of HBO's Dune: Prophecy and Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters under its belt.

If not, well Land of the Lost may just be better off remaining lost, after all.