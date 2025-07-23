Fantastic Four star's new Netflix movie looks like Good Time come again

Talk about capturing the moment – Netflix has waited until the perfect time to unveil a new movie hitting its platform on 15 August. Night Always Comes stars Vanessa Kirby, whose already impressive star wattage is about to level up with the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps in just a couple of days' time.

She's playing the central role in what looks like a genuinely harrowing and credible thriller, as a woman on the edge of disaster who embarks on a one-night misadventure to raise enough money to keep her family from being thrown out onto the street.

Night Always Comes | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With a mother who can't be trusted with money, a brother who needs support, and the implication of some massive debts piled up in the background, it looks like all options are on the table, including sex work and open thievery. It's pretty clear that she'll plumb the depths as desperation mounts, and it looks like an extremely intense role for Kirby.

It's also, from this sole trailer, extremely reminiscent of one of the best movies Netflix ever produced – the Safdie brothers' unbelievably impressive Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson as a small-time criminal whose plans go really, really wrong over the course of a day and a night.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Kirby's movie is a little different, and seems slightly less stylised, from director Benjamin Caron, but if it can capture half of Good Time's manic energy and incredibly high stress levels, it'll surely be a hit. Kirby's not the only impressive name in the cast list, either, with Jennifer Jason Leigh looking on impressive form as her mother.

You don't have to wait long to watch Night Always Comes thanks to that mid-August release date, and I'm curious as to how far in advance Netflix planned its release. Having a movie fronted by Kirby so soon after her Marvel debut hits cinemas is a pretty genius move (provided Fantastic Four doesn't completely flop). She's the sort of star that underlines Netflix's position as one of the best streaming platforms out there, after all.

