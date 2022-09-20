GTA 6 hacker now being investigated by FBI

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rockstar's elusive hacker might be in more hot water than they bargained for as the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker now under investigation by the FBI.

This has come to light as the same attacker that leaked 90 videos featuring early GTA 6 gameplay is believed to be the same one that hacked Uber on September 15th, 2022. That person claims to be an 18-year-old associated with the Lapsus$, a hacking group that violated Uber's internal systems and boasted about it in the company's Slack (opens in new tab) channel.

"There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games. We are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts." reads an updated statement from Uber (via a blog post (opens in new tab)).

The company added: "We’re working with several leading digital forensics firms as part of the investigation."

Lapsus$ first made its name known in December 2021 when the group allegedly hit the website of Brazil's health ministry (opens in new tab), putting millions of COVID-19 vaccination data at risk. It has subsequently targeted the likes of Microsoft, Samsung, Nvidia, and more.

In response to the leak, Rockstar posted a statement saying: "We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto." The studio does not expect a "long-term effect" to the game's development.

GTA 6 was first confirmed to be in "active development" in February this year, almost a decade after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V . Rockstar then provided an update on its development in July, where it further confirmed that "more development resources" are being put towards the game.

To keep up with everything regarding the next Grand Theft Auto, head to T3's GTA 6 hub for the latest details.