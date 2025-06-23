Tesla's first Robotaxis are actually manned by humans

Quick Summary Tesla's Robotaxi service will start on 22 June for select invitees but all is not as planned. The service will start on 22 June for select invitees, but all is not what was planned.

It's been several years since we first heard Tesla's CEO mention the idea of a Robotaxi. Elon Musk originally talked about massive scale, full self-driving and dedicated Robotaxis that would look "quite futuristic", when he announced the concept back in April 2022 during the manufacturer's Cyber Rodeo event.

A couple of years later in April 2024, Musk then tweeted to say the Tesla Robotaxi would be revealed on 8 August 2024 and now, nearly a year later, some extra news about the service has finally come to light.

As reported by The Verge, and previously by Electrek, invitations have been sent out for Tesla's Robotaxi service, but there is a caveat that wasn't expected when news of the service was first detailed.

What will Tesla's first robotaxi riders get?

It's been reported that Tesla is installing a "safety monitor" in the front passenger seat of each Robotaxi, which will be manned by humans.

The invites for the service were said to be sent to Tesla influencers and investors, with the human monitor said to "accompany you on your trip". Musk had previously said in January this year that the Robotaxi would be "unsupervised", suggesting there would be "no one in the car".

However, in April 2025, Musk did hint that the Model Y Robotaxi vehicles would be remotely operated in case of an emergency, so things have changed a little since the service was first mentioned.

Rides will begin on 22 June and there are a couple of requirements for invitees to follow. They will have to request the service between 6AM and 12AM it is said, and within a geofenced area. Airports are not included and The Verge also reported that the "service may be limited or unavailable in inclement weather".

Invitees will also be able to bring one additional guest on their ride, but they will need to be aged 18 or over.

It could be a while before we see a wider rollout of the service.