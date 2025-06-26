Is this series quietly becoming one of Netflix's very biggest?

Netflix is one of the world's biggest and best streaming services, which means that it's clearly on a constant lookout for new topics and shows to cover for the large part of its audience that loves a good documentary. Traditionally, after all, you'd need to wait for a director to approach you with an idea they've had or some special access they've secured, before being able to make a docu-series.

Since a few years ago, though, Netflix has had one title that has hosted more and more short documentary series that have captured people's attention, and it seems to now be able to put out multiple titles per year under the banner: Trainwreck. From the first series looking at the shocking music festival debacle of Woodstock '99, it's gone from strength to strength.

Now, the latest in the series has got a first teaser, and it looks like a jaw-dropping investigation into just how wrong an open party invite can go.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X will arrive on 8 July and tell the story of one teenager in the Netherlands who put up her party invite on Facebook in 2012. I remember well that this was the peak of that era, where people loved to take risks by opening up their events and seeing how big they'd get.

In her case, the party got way, way too big for her to possibly control, with apparently tens of thousands of people showing up with booze and some mixed intentions. Pretty soon, as the footage in the teaser trailer above shows, all hell was breaking loose as people forgot to behave even remotely responsibly.

2012 also saw the release of the party movie Project X, which inspired a lot of teenagers to do open invites and obviously lends its name to this show. That's an impressive bit of cultural effect, but watching this Trainwreck series is pretty sure to warn anyone off doing the same in the modern world.

That said, I suspect that people have got a little more savvy about their privacy online anyway, making this one of those "you had to be there" eras when people were surprisingly lax with their Facebook permissions. This isn't the first Trainwreck series this year, meanwhile, and it might well not be the last – keep an ear to the ground for more from Netflix.

