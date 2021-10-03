GTA Remastered Trilogy is on the way and a GTA 6 release date might not be far behind

Sound the GTA klaxon! More news has broken surrounding the heavily reported GTA Remastered Trilogy, and this could have big implications for the announcement and subsequent release of GTA 6. First, let's start with the new remasters (not yet officially announced), which will consist of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The good news is that the collection has now been given an age rating by the Game Rating and Administration Committee database in Korea, meaning a reveal is surely not that far away. The remastered trilogy is being developed by Scottish studio Rockstar Dundee and has been listed in the new database as "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition".

This information comes from Nibel (via Twitter ) as well as an updated report from Kotaku , the outlet that originally confirmed the existence of the GTA collection. It's expected to launch before the end of this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A PC and mobile port will then supposedly follow in 2022.

We now move on to the latest rumour surrounding GTA 6. According to social media news channel ThatsSoBold, the first official trailer for GTA 6 will drop in November or December this year, following on from the remastered trilogy. The most interesting tidbits from this source (that has no prior history regarding GTA) say that the new game will be set in Miami and will have a map three times bigger than GTA 5. That's pretty massive if true, both in the literal and figurative sense.