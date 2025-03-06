Osteopathic therapist recommends three exercises to fix Runner's Knee in just three minutes a day

Nothing sours the mood more than wanting to go out for a run with a sore knee. Your muscles are ready, and so are your lungs – why can't your joints play ball, too? Even though there isn't an instant solution to get rid of knee pain, there are a few exercises that can speed up the process. Better still, the workouts only take a few minutes a day.

Osteopathic therapist Stéphane shares three exercises that can alleviate knee pain quickly. However, I'd like to echo his advice to seek professional medical advice instead of self-doctoring. What you might think is a Runner's Knee could very well be the sign of something else entirely. Don't make things worse by doing the wrong exercises for your problem.

Runner's KNEE FIX in 3 exercises and 3 minutes per day (PAIN FREE RUNNING) - YouTube Watch On

The three exercises that can help with Runner's Knee are glute bridges, knee drives and side-lying hip activations. For each exercise, Stéphane shares three different versions (apart from the last one), which I'll detail below:

Glute Bridge

Level 1: Lie on your back, squeeze your glutes, engage your core, and lift your hips.

Level 2: Progress by placing one foot next to the other leg.

Level 3: Single-leg glute bridge. Keep one leg straight and aligned with your body. Engage core and glutes, lift your hips, and avoid pelvic tilt. Repeat on both sides.

Knee Drive

Level 1: Begin in a mini-lunge position, then drive your back knee up. Ensure there's no knee pain during or after.

Level 2: Step onto a raised surface (e.g., step or bench), driving your back leg up.

Level 3: Add a small hop at the end of the knee drive to further engage your posterior chain.

Side-Lying Hip Activation

Lie on your side, with the knee horizontal and parallel to the ground.

Engage your core and slowly drive your knee backwards until you feel a stretch.

Maintain core activation throughout the movement, return to the start, and repeat smoothly without holding.

The above exercises are also helpful for non-runners and can help align imbalances that inevitably arise from sitting around too much. For more running-related workouts, check out this 10-minute running speed-boosting core workout or these seven exercises to enhance running performance, as recommended by a former sprint champion.