Oh, so you never wash your waterproof jacket? What could possibly go wrong

GORE-TEX – and pretty much every other major outdoor brand – wants you to do one very simple thing: wash your waterproof jacket. Why? Because unless you're already doing it (and let’s be honest, you’re probably not), your jacket is nowhere near performing the way it should be.

Claudia Leiner, Global Strategic Marketing at GORE-TEX, put it bluntly during a recent presentation about the brand’s latest range, GORE-TEX PRO: “Most consumers think the jacket is leaking when it feels cool and clammy. But 99% of the time, it’s not leaking – it’s just that the DWR [durable water repellent] has failed.”

Wait – what's DWR again?

Great question. DWR is a treatment applied to the outer layer of your waterproof jacket. It's what makes raindrops bead and roll off like magic. But over time – and by “time” we mean “after a sweaty hike or one too many accidental sunscreen smears” – that coating stops working.

That’s where you come in. You need to wash your jacket (yes, with real detergent), and then the part most people miss: apply heat.

“You can reactivate the DWR,” Claudia said, “but the jacket has to be dry – and then you need to apply heat. Most tumble dryers stop when the garment is dry, but that’s not enough. You need an extra round of heat or use an iron (just not directly on the fabric).”

So, no campfires. No hairdryers on turbo. Just good old-fashioned tumble drying, or a warm iron with a cloth barrier. It’s the spa day your rain shell didn’t know it needed.

Quick cheat sheet Wash your jacket when it's dirty, or before any big trip where performance matters. Use heat to reactivate the DWR – a tumble dryer (extra cycle) or iron (low heat, cloth barrier) will do the trick. Avoid oils – from hands, skin, or sunscreen – which mess with the membrane. Don’t fear the laundry – Gore-Tex jackets can take it. In fact, they thrive on it.

(Image credit: GORE-TEX)

Why are we even talking about this now? Because in recent years, outdoor companies like Gore have moved away from using PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that were the backbone of traditional waterproofing. PFAS work great – but they don’t break down in the environment, and that’s a problem.

“We’re not willing to accept that status quo,” Claudia said. “So we’re working with universities, chemists, and partners to develop PFAS-free alternatives that still perform.”

Enter ePE (expanded polyethylene), a membrane that does many of the things ePTFE used to do (that’s expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, if you like chemistry acronyms), but with a lower environmental impact and no added PFAS.

[An excellent jacket that uses this technology is Mountain Equipment's Makalu Jacket.]

It's lighter, thinner, and – if you care about carbon footprints – significantly greener.“The average carbon footprint reduction with our new ePE-based collection is 23%,” Claudia explained. “And that ranges from 12 to 39%, depending on the fabric.”

Back to your poor, neglected jacket. Now that you know what’s inside your jacket and how it works, here’s the kicker: you’re probably wrecking it by not washing it. “I’ve been to so many events where people tell me they’ve never washed their jacket,” said Claudia. “And I’m always surprised. But people are afraid they’ll ruin it.” Spoiler: they won’t.

(Image credit: RODNAE Productions / Pexel)

How often should you wash your waterproof jacket? Claudia couldn’t give a definitive answer, because it depends on how quickly the membrane gets saturated with oils. If you’re a sweaty person and wear your jacket over a t-shirt, it might get covered after one use; other people might get away with not washing their jacket for months.

Instead of giving a timeframe, she flipped the script and suggested to wash (and heat) waterproof clothing before you know you’d want to use it. That way you ensure it’s good to go whenever it’s needed. One more thing: even if you aren’t using the jacket, but get it in and out of your bag, it’s worth washing it, because touching it often might saturate the membrane.

So here's the bottom line: If your jacket feels soggy, it’s not broken. It’s just dirty and tired. Give it a wash. Dry it thoroughly. Reheat it gently. And suddenly, your high-tech jacket is back in business.