5 exercises to build stronger legs without squatting, according to a Strength Coach

These days, whenever we see everyone doing a particular exercise, we all think we have to jump on the bandwagon and do it too – and barbell back squats are one of them.

While this compound exercise is considered the GOAT when it comes to building serious lower body strength and muscle, know that it’s not a necessity if you suffer from pain in your lower back, hips or knees – or simply don’t enjoy them.

So, what do you do instead? Thankfully, Physical Therapist and Strength Coach, Jeff Cavaliere, has shared five exercises in a recent YouTube video that will help turn your pins to tree trunks (in the best way possible).

They still follow the squat movement pattern – of knee and hip flexion and extension – because, as Jeff rightly points out, we all use this movement pattern daily. “But what I’m saying is you need to do the appropriate squat for you and your body, and that’s where a lot of people screw up,” he adds. Here’s his favourite alternatives…

1. Dumbbell drop squat

If squatting causes pain – especially in your knees, hips, or lower back – this exercise could be the game-changer you need. “This will mechanically fix your squat,” says Cavaliere, explaining that improper mechanics are often the root cause of discomfort during squats. The movement is similar to a goblet squat, but instead of holding the dumbbell at your chest, you let it hang straight down in front of you. “By holding the dumbbell and letting it drop straight down to the floor, it actually pulls you into the proper position for the squat.”

2. Split squat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Split squats are a closed-chain exercise, meaning your limbs remain in a stationary position, making them great for using heavy loads and building muscle. But proper setup is key, says Cavaliere. “Too many times I see people do the split squat and when they go down they look fine, but when they come up they push back and away.” Instead, he says you want to remain vertical over the top of that leg, so your quad is doing all the work. Cavaliere’s hack for this: start with your feet together, then step back. The moment your front knee bends as you step back, you’ve gone too far.

3. Bulgarian split squat

Cavaliere describes these as “one of the most hated exercises in the gym, but one of the most productive”. He’s not wrong; when it comes to single leg strength, you can’t beat Bulgarians. However, he notes that the reason people often dislike them is because they can cause niggles in the knees, which is apparently down to poor set up. To get yours spot on start by sitting on a weight bench, then extend your leg out in front of you until your heel hits the ground and your knee is straight – this is where your front foot should be during the exercise and will ensure perfect setup.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Reverse lunge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reverse lunges challenge single leg strength even more so than Bulgarians, as they require even more balance and stabilisation. However, to focus them more on strength and muscle, Cavaliere says when you step your foot backwards, step slightly out to the side to widen your stance, rather than directly backwards. This will enable more stability. His final tip: “As you go down, get a little bit of a twist of the torso over the front leg. What that will do is almost screw you into position, lock you in stability-wise to the exercise properly.”

5. Single leg squat

If you want to grow your legs without having to go crazy with the weights, this is the exercise Cavaliere suggests. FYI, it’s not a pistol squat. Instead, you start stood on a weight bench, box, chair (or stable surface of your choosing) and slowly lower your foot towards the floor. What makes it so good? The fact that you're supporting all your weight on one leg that even holding a moderate dumbbell can mimic the intensity of a much heavier two-leg squat, without placing additional stress on the spine.