Squats are actually good for your knees, says new research

We all know squats (or some variation) are the bedrock of most people’s lower body days.

But, if you suffer from sore, achy knees, you may write this compound exercise off completely as being ‘too risky’. However, science has shown that deep squats (where your quads and calves touch) aren't just safe – they are actually beneficial for your knee health.

Let’s dive into the research…

Frontier Sports Active Living analysed 15 studies, which they said had a “generally low” risk of bias. This means the studies were conducted in a way that minimises errors, so the results are deemed more accurate.

Out of the 15 studies, only one showed that deep squats may increase the risk of injury, while “the remaining 14 studies showed no negative impact of deep squats on knee joint health” – so, a pretty high success rate.

But, not only did they reveal that deep squats are safe for your knees, multiple studies also revealed they could even be beneficial for them.

Some of these studies found that deep squats can lead to thicker, stronger cartilage in the patellar area of the knee, “potentially affording greater knee joint protection”, along with healthier joint tissues. This is because the cartilage responds to the increased load during deep squats, which helps strengthen the ligaments over time.

The true risk of performing deep squats with knee pain lies in failing to maintain proper form and the total load used. (If you’re not sure whether your squat form is on point, you can check out our handy squat guide .)

The research concluded that: “The deep squat appears to be a safe exercise for knee joint health and could be included in RT (resistance training) programs for any individual without previous pathologies, provided that proper technique is maintained."

So, next time you’re in the gym and get under the barbell, make sure you leave your ego at the door, think about nailing your squat technique. Moving with control, improving mobility and increasing weight gradually are key to reaping all the benefits of squatting – safely and confidently.