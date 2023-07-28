Two dumbbells and these three exercises to strengthen your entire back

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Want to build a V-shaped back as strong as Arnies? Ok, we can’t guarantee that last bit, but this effective dumbbell workout will definitely set you on the path for success. In just 20 minutes these three moves will increase your back strength and build muscle, you just need to grab a pair of dumbbells .

A strong back doesn't just enhance the size of our upper body and extenuate the waist, it's also a key ingredient for successful workouts. After all, our back is our base, we use it for many movements; it helps us walk, twist and carry out every day tasks. The stronger it is the better our posture will be, which will help you train more efficiently with better form. Plus, it will also help reduce the likelihood of injury.

For this workout you’re going to do your three exercises back-to-back for 10 reps each. Afterwards you’ll get a 45 to 60 second rest, before you go in and complete the workout two more times. We suggest opting for a set of medium dumbbells, but if you only have light ones then just do an additional five more reps of each exercise. Here’s what you’ll be doing:

Push-up into renegade row

Squat to high row

Reverse flys