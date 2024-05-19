Supersize your chest muscles in 35 minutes with this five-move gym workout

If you want to build a bigger chest in time for summer but are new to strength training and don’t know where to start, then this workout can help. Walking into a gym and being swamped by crazy-looking bits of equipment can be a little intimidating, so with this workout you’ll know exactly where to go and what to do. That being said, you could easily do this at home too with a pair of dumbbells and a weight bench.

Most of us want big chest muscles because they’re a symbol of strength and look good in a tee, and that’s ok. But did you know stronger pecs actually contribute to better posture? Northside Hospital says: “As one of the largest muscles in your upper body, the pecs play a major role in maintaining good posture.” This is because if our chest muscles are weak, or are too tight, it can cause our shoulders to hunch over. “In addition to improving your posture, strengthening and lengthening chest muscles helps to support deeper breathing. That’s because the pecs are attached to your ribs, which expand with every breath.”

This workout comes from GB sprinter and Mirafit athlete (oh, and Gladiator), Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. If you haven't seen his chest, then all you need to know is it’s very big, the dude is hench. For the workout you’ve got four main moves to work through, then there’s a spicy finisher at the end. Complete the exercises for the number of reps stated below, resting anywhere between one and two minutes between each move (some will require more rest than the others). Here's your workout:

Plate press ups - 3 sets 20 reps

Chest dips - 3 sets 12 reps

Cable flyes - 2 sets 15 reps

Decline chest press (barbell or dumbbells) - 3 sets 8 reps

Finisher

Do the following one after the other, once:

7 bottom push-ups (do these from the floor mid-way)

7 mid-way push-ups (do these from mid-way to the top)

7 full push-ups

For those evenings when you’re just not able to make it to the gym, here’s a three-move chest workout that you can whip through instead. You won’t need any equipment for it either, just your body weight. Alternatively, here’s a five-move dumbbell chest workout for when you’ve got more time to focus on your gains.